Montaresi resigns his mandate as commissioner of the Eastern Ligurian Port Authority

Federica Montaresi, extraordinary commissioner of the Authority
of the Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, yesterday remitted its
mandate available to the Minister of Infrastructure and
Transport as part of the process of designating and appointing new
top management of the port authority. Emphasizing that he has profound
knowledge of the institution and of all the projects and issues that
port system, Montaresi pointed out that he had
personally followed during the eight months of management
commissioner all the dossiers: "We have not lost - he
specified - not even a second. We have carried on with
continuity all projects and works in the interest of the
port system of the Eastern Ligurian Sea and the entire country".
"I am resuming - added Montaresi - the role of secretary
that I suspended last October, with the same enthusiasm
to work in the interest of the ports of La Spezia and Marina di
Carrara".