Francesco Benevolo has been appointed extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority of the Central-Northern Adriatic Sea

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo
Salvini, has signed the decree appointing Francesco Benevolo as
Extraordinary Commissioner of the Port System Authority
of the Central-Northern Adriatic Sea, the body that manages the
port of Ravenna, starting next Saturday. Benevolent is
RAM Operations Director - Logistics, Infrastructure and Transport
Spa, the in-house company of the Ministry of Infrastructure and
which has the task of supporting the Ministry in
promotion and management of programs and projects.