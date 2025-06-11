The Dutch company Bolidt has increased its presence in the cruise ship sector with the acquisition of the American company Boteka

With the aim of increasing its presence in the sector
of cruise ships, the Dutch Bolidt, which is
specialized in the applications and production of elements in
synthetic materials, acquired a majority stake in the
Boteka, a Miami-based company that manufactures prefabricated elements
for cruise ships. "Boteka - explained
the CEO of Bolidt, Rientz-Willem Bol - boasts
considerable technical expertise and a deep knowledge of the
that can inspire our efforts in research and
further optimize internal processes, improve
employee training and providing added value to our
global customers in the cruise sector".
Bolidt has been working for 14 years with the American company, with which he has
cooperated in newly built or
restructuring that affected ships of leading companies
such as Norwegian Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises.
The new collaboration, with Bolidt as shareholder
majority share, expects Boteka to continue to develop elements
prefabricated synthetics at its production plant in
Miami and supervising its installation and inspection on board
of the ships, while Bolidt will be solely responsible for
of commercial activities.