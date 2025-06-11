The commissioners of the Port Authorities of the Northern Tyrrhenian, Ionian and Western Liguria have been appointed

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo
Salvini, has signed the decrees appointing three other commissioners
extraordinary who will be placed at the helm of as many Authorities
of the Port System. This is Davide Gariglio for the Authority
of the Port System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea which will assume
the assignment as of next Saturday, of Giovanni Gugliotti for
the Port Authority of the Ionian Sea which will take office on 16 June and
Matteo Paroli for the Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea also in
Charge from next Monday.
Meanwhile, the resignation of the extraordinary commissioner and the
deputy extraordinary commissioner who until now led the Authority
of the Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea have determined
the cancellation of the meetings scheduled for tomorrow and Friday
of the Advisory Commission and the Management Committee of the entity
who were supposed to discuss and deliberate, among other things, on the
to the extension of the temporary concession of the Genoa terminal
Port Terminal of the Spinelli group which expires on June 30th
(
of 13
January 2025).
Filt Cgil and Uiltrasporti have expressed concern about the
future of terminal workers. Specifying that now the dossier
will have to be carried out by the new commissioner, they have
denounced that it is "a truly
Paradoxical that does not take workers into account in the slightest. What
trade unions - they recalled - we asked from
immediately the operational and employment continuity of workers
direct connections of the terminal and related industries. We will not allow that, for the sake of
Ongoing fight in the port of Genoa between terminal operators, for the risk
presidents or political games, the losers may be the
workers. We are ready - announced Filt Cgil and Uiltrasporti
- to mobilize to defend work and employment".