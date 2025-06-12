Federlogistica proposes a discussion between operators on congestion fees while waiting for a solution from the government

To address the issue of congestion fees, the
introduced by road transport with the aim of covering the
costs determined by the increasing expectations of trucks to carry out
loading and unloading operations in various Italian ports,
Federlogistica proposed a discussion with the associations
road haulage and with the other representatives of the operators
logistics - shipowners, terminal operators, freight forwarders, operators
logistics, carriers - in order to organize a
operational work.
By announcing the proposal, Federlogistica breaks a spear to
in favour of road haulage companies, explaining that the objectives
of the initiative are "on the one hand to promote traceability
and transparency of transactions and, on the other hand, the identification of
a fair compensation system - such as a port fee or
additional safeguard - for the benefit of
transport that today find themselves bearing the burdens
resulting from system malfunctions, congestion of
ports and terminals and therefore by the extension of the time of
waiting".
However, the federation believes that with the comparison between
operators can only identify solutions of
accommodation to the problem complained of by the hauliers: "the
our hope - explained the president of Federlogistica,
Davide Falteri - is that the government can intervene with a
structural and definitive regulation of the tariff system of the
road transport. A regulation that, in full compliance with the
European competition rules, prevents dumping that
fuel tax and social security evasion or undermine security
reducing the margins and working times of the sector
transport'.