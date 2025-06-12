The structural adjustment works of quay 23 of the port of Ancona have been entrusted

They were entrusted to the temporary grouping of companies, in
Constitution, composed of Fincantieri Infrastructure Works
Marittime, Fincosit, Impresa costruzioni Mentucci Aldo ed
Eurobuilding: the structural adaptation works of the quay 23
of the port of Ancona to improve its potential for
use for commercial maritime traffic. Preparatory to
was the demolition, completed in March, of the cranes
Badoni and Paceco carriers no longer used.
The intervention on quay 23, with an award amount
of over 11.8 million euros, provides for the dismantling of the rails on
cranes and railway tracks present, which will be
repositioned, the consolidation of the cell structure of the
265 meters long quay and the square behind,
the renovation of the flooring for about 4 thousand square meters and
the installation of all necessary quay furniture
at the mooring. On the quayside, adapted to the loads of modern cranes
self-propelled vehicles, the provision for any
installation of fixed cranes. The works will also make it possible to
enhance the potential of intermodality in the
Doric port thanks to the presence of railway tracks that
they allow the transport of goods up to the edge of the quay. As per
any other intervention to adapt the docks, including the 23
will be equipped with electrification readiness and will be
also affected by the dredging project of the port basin that
will involve the commercial docks, from 19 to 26 with a
total investment of 16.5 million euros.