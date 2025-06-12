In the first five months of 2025, container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro grew by +10.3%

In the first five months of this year, container traffic
in the port of Gioia Tauro amounted to 1,813,071 TEUs, with a
increase of +10.3% over the corresponding period of 2024.
The Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian Seas and
Ionio highlighted that, after closing last year with a
Handling of about four million TEUs, the projections
portend, also for 2025, another excellent performance
for the Calabrian port of call, which is confirmed to be the first port of
transhipment of Italy and among the most important within the
international circuit of the Mediterranean. The body stressed that
traffic from the railway gateway is also clearly increasing,
where 20 pairs of trains are currently scheduled per week
for the freight terminals of Nola and Bologna, while from September
13 pairs of trains will be added for the interports of Bari and
Verona.