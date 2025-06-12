Agreement between Fincantieri and the Indonesian PMM to develop solutions to meet the new unconventional underwater challenges

Fincantieri has signed a technical collaboration agreement
strategic partnership with PT Prima Maju Mapan (PMM), a company
Indonesian specialized in communication systems, surveillance
and electronic integration, with consolidated capabilities to
support of maritime and defence programmes. The partnership is
aimed at strengthening local industrial capacities in the
diver, supporting the future needs of the Indonesian Navy
and civil stakeholders. In particular, the agreement aims to develop
solutions to face the new underwater challenges not only
and protect critical subsea infrastructure
(such as cables and pipelines), as well as strategic assets such as
ships, ports and offshore installations.
The agreement was signed at the fair
Indo Defence Expo & Forum underway in Jakarta.