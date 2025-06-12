Alberto Dellepiane has been confirmed as president of Assorimorchiatori

The assembly of the Italian Tugboat Owners Association
(Assorimorchiatori), which met in recent days at the headquarters in Rome
to renew the associative bodies, also confirmed for the
next three years all previous offices. Confirmed then
at the helm of the association, which brings together the main companies
of port towage in Italy, the president Alberto Dellepiane
(MedTug group). The entire board has also been confirmed, which is
composed, in addition to the president, of the vice president Alessandro
Russo (Cafimar group), by the President of the Ports Commission
Corrado Neri (Fratelli Neri), by the President of the Commission
Industrial Relations, Paolo Visco (Scafi group) and the directors
Alberto Cattaruzza (Tripmare- Ocean) as treasurer,
Paola Barretta (Impresa Fratelli Barretta) and Pio Pugliese (ConTug).
The Council also welcomed the request for
adhesion of the company Rimorchiatori Sardi, concessionaire
of the service in all ports of Sardinia. With the entrance
in the association of Sardinian society, Assorimorchiatori
returns to bring together and represent almost all the
port towage companies operating in Italian ports.