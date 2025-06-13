Last month, the downward trend was accentuated
of cargo traffic in Russia's ports having been
around 75 million tonnes of cargo handled globally,
with a decrease of -12% on May 2024 determined by the
-16% reduction in the flow of exports, reaching 58
million tonnes, and of cabotage traffic, which is
amounted to over six million tons (-8%). Goods
in exports increased by +8%, rising to
four million tons and the
goods in transit with six million tons (+15%). The volume
total of dry goods amounted to 37 million
tons (-6%) and that of liquid bulk to 38 million
tons (-17%).
In May 2025, the volumes of
traffic movements in all the main port regions of the
Russia except those passed through ports
of the Far East, which amounted to 22 million
tons (+6%).
The Association of Russian Commercial Ports has announced that in the
first five months of 2025 total freight traffic is
355.3 million tons, a decrease of -4.9%
on the corresponding period of last year. The only goods in
exports amounted to 279.8 million tonnes (-5.3%),
those imported to 17.6 million tons (+3.9%),
goods in transit at 30.2 million tons (+6.0%) and traffic
totalled 27.7 million tonnes (-15.4%).
In the dry goods sector, 170.6
million tonnes (-6.0%), of which 78.3 million tonnes of
coal (+1.5%), 23.1 million tons of containerized goods
(-0.3%), 19.8 million tonnes of mineral fertilisers
(+12.1%), 14.6 million tonnes of cereals (-54.2%), 10.3 million tonnes
million tonnes of ferrous metals (+24.5%), 5.4 million tonnes of
tons of minerals (+41.3%) and 3.4 million tons of
rolling stock (+6.5%). Liquid goods stood at 184.7 million
of tonnes (-3.9%), of which 110.8 million tonnes of
crude oil (-3.9%), 53.3 million tons of products
refined petroleum products (-5.1%), 16.2 million tonnes of gas
liquefied (+0.9%) and 2.5 million tons of products
food (-12.0%).
In the first five months of this year, the
volume of goods handled by ports in the Arctic basin is
36.4 million tons (-7.5%), the amount handled
from the ports of the Baltic basin to 113.6 million tons (-3.0%),
traffic passed through the ports of the Sea of Azov-Mar basin
Black was 104.5 million tons (-10.6%), the
through the ports of the Caspian Basin of 2.7 million
tons (-35.4%) and the traffic handled by the ports of the basin
of the Far East was 98.0 million tonnes
(+2,0%).