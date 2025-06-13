The government of Ibiza opposes the overnight program on board the ferries offered by Trasmed

The Spanish shipping company Trasmed of the group
Grimaldi presented on Tuesday the new
"TrasmedWeekend" initiative, under which
passengers who on weekends from 27 June
will use the maritime service of the company that connects
Valencia with Ibiza will be able to stay overnight between Saturday and Sunday on board
of the ship benefiting from various services, including the cleaning of the
Cabin, breakfast and pool access. The initiative will have
duration until the end of September for a total of 14 weekends and the
company has announced that it is considering extending it to the
Barcelona-Menorca route.
The announcement has aroused the ire of the Ibiza Island Council
who denounced as unacceptable that a
extends its business by operating a "hotel
clandestine" in the port of Ibiza. "In addition," he said,
underlined the body that governs the island - at a time of great
social sensitivity to the externalities generated by the
unregulated tourism and at a time when the administrations
are aligned in an attempt to
contain the number of tourist presences". The Council has
specified that it therefore considers that "the proposal of the
shipping company to arrive, every weekend, a
ferry with a capacity of 1,252 passengers, 207 cabins and
647 seats, is completely unsuitable for an island like Ibiza".
The Council called on the Spanish Government to 'ensure that the
infrastructures that depend on it, such as the port, change their
policy and adhere to the containment and
regulation of the administrations of the islands'.
Replying that his program "TrasmedWeekend"
fully complies with the regulations in force and has the authorizations
including that of the Port Authority of the
Balearic Islands, Trasmed argued that the overnight stay on board the
ship is not comparable to a hotel offer on land and
that the program is aimed exclusively at passengers in
transit. The company has specified that the program will be in
in line with the specifications for passenger traffic of the
cruises approved by the Port Authority.