The Dutch HES International will operate a bulk terminal in the port of Marseille-Fos

The Dutch HES International, one of the main terminal operators
European port companies in the bulk segment, was awarded the
The tender for the management of the former mining bulk terminal in the basin
port of Fos-sur-Mer of the port of Marseille. The contract of
concession will have a minimum duration of 30 years. Next
July the Dutch company will take over the management of the terminal
which occupies an area of 35 hectares, extendable up to 66 hectares, and which
it has quays for a total of 880 linear meters of berths
with drafts between -12.5 and -16.7 meters to which is added a mooring
for barges 150 meters long.