ANGOPI is concerned that new measures to ensure maritime continuity will penalise mooring services

Strong concern about the impact on the services of
mooring of the regulatory framework for the definition of the calls for tenders
tenders for the assignment of maritime transport services of
passengers to, between and from the islands, and the patterns of the
agreements to be included in the tender specifications referred to in
Resolution 22/2019 of the Transport Regulation Authority
(ART) was expressed by the National Association of Groups
Moorers and Boatmen Italian Ports (ANGOPI).
Today, as part of the conference "Continuity
territorial system: tariff simplification and effectiveness of the
contribution allocation to the security services of the
navigation" organized by the association and held at
the Conference Hall of the Hotel Continental in Ischia, the president
of ANGOPI, Paolo Potestà, specified that the
concern is raised, in particular, by the prospect of
to be able to allocate surpluses to shipping companies
deriving from a lower cost compared to an economic plan and
financial situation, a perspective contained precisely in the evolution of the
regulatory framework envisaged by the resolution of the ART, which -
highlighted by Potestà - would end up compromising the effectiveness of the
and the efficiency of the mooring service. In this regard, Power,
recalling how the resolution acts as a "reference for the
subsequent procedures for the verification and awarding of services",
launched an appeal to those who will have to decide the actual
allocation of the cost of the mooring service, so that
is removed from this mechanism defined as perverse.
Particular attention will therefore be paid to the
consultation document to amend resolution 22/2019,
anticipated by Francesco Parola, ART councilor, in his speech
during the works.
ANGOPI explained that the criticality concerns
essentially the smaller islands, which are particularly subject to the protection of
recognized by art. 119 of the Constitution, as recalled by the
jurist Paolo Munari, focusing on the importance of preserving
the peculiarities of the islands and promote the necessary measures
to ensure territorial continuity.
The need to safeguard current safety standards
through the recognition of the necessary economic resources, it is
was also shared in his speech by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs
Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi.