After the two-week strike in the port of Liverpool ended today, Unite threatened another

Just ended today, to the two weeks of strike of the 600 Workers of the Port of Liverpool started last September 19 if it will add another one proclaimed by the Unite union, with new stop of the activity scheduled from 11 to 17 October next (
of 2 September
2022). The trade union organization specified that the operators of the ship traffic control and that the vote is awaited also of the officers and managers who oversee the management of maritime traffic. "The combined impact of this many functions that will go on strike - underlined the union - means that the entire port will become literally unusable."
The reasons for the protest are the same: wage increases proposed by mersey Docks and Harbour Company (MDHC), the company of the Peel Ports group that owns and manages the English port, which do not satisfy workers by being lower than the growth rate inflation and non-compliance with the wage agreements of the 2021. Unite rejected the last offer of an increase of +8.3% about the remuneration presented by the company, increase - has highlighted again the union - which represents a cut wage being the real inflation rate equal to +12.3%.
"Anger among MDHC staff over greed of this extremely profitable company and its owner, billionaire John Whittaker - recriminated Sharon Graham, Secretary General of Unite - goes from end to end of the company. Our associates will not back down or even United. MDHC must now honor its previous promises on salaries and propose an adequate increase in wages". 'The stop at the port of Liverpool and the distribution chains that depend - added the national coordinator of Unite for the ports, Steven Gerrard - it's entirely the fault of MDHC and Peel Ports. If an even greater proportion of staff rejected the insufficient salary offer of the company, the entire port it will literally become unusable. The company can afford to submit an offer that our associates can and they will have to accept."