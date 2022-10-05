testata inforMARE
LOGISTICS
Collaboration pact for the promotion and development of the Veneto Logistics System
It was signed by representatives of the ports of Venice and Chioggia, the interports and the airports of the region
Padova
October 5, 2022
Today at the Fiera di Padova the representatives of the ports of Venice and Chioggia, of the interports and airports of Veneto at service of the transport of goods and passengers have signed a pact of collaboration for the promotion and development of the Logistics System Veneto (SLV). The agreement is based on the idea that in a context of great competition between territories to be able to focus on a system compact infrastructure and logistics represents added value for investors and customers. And to do this is it is necessary to work to be known as a system, to build a network and pipeline of projects to be presented in Brussels, for implement joint actions to simplify procedures and the digitalization of the logistics chain. Actions will be able to develop in synergy between several nodes through management direct services, the involvement of third-party operators, or with participation in projects co-financed by the public sector.

Within the agreement a focus is dedicated to the development of passenger mobility and provides for coordination for cruise traffic with the implementation of the formula "flying and cruise" which aims to improve connections between the airport and the port docks of Venice and Chioggia. In addition, the synergy between the infrastructures is considered essential to accelerate the energy transition and signatories of the pact intend to coordinate to develop alternative fuels for transport in order to reduce mobility-related emissions and aim to share good practices for the energy efficiency of nodes transport.

The first concrete appointments are scheduled starting from the 2023 with a joint presentation of the progress of the offer logistics of Veneto at the markets of greatest interest starting from from Bavaria.

The infrastructure system of Veneto, with its 10,300 kilometers of roads, 1,850 kilometers of railways and 135 kilometers of the Po-Fissero-Tartaro-Canalbianco river shaft (in addition to the 430 kilometers of the Litoranea Veneta), enlivens a total of 71.4 million tons of cargo and 20.3 million passengers per year. The system is located at the crossroads of primary nodes within the TEN-T networks overseeing the Baltic-Adriatic, Mediterranean and Scandinavian-Mediterranean, as well as the Motorways of the Sea.
