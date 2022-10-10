Suez Canal, set the new record of ship transits for the month of September

Last month in the Suez Canal they passed through a total of 2,024 ships, a figure that represents an increase in +9.1% on September 2021 and constitutes the new traffic record maritime relative to the month of September. In addition, the data is the third highest ever being inferior only to the historical record of 2,125 ships marked last August and traffic of 2,103 ships last July. At the fourth step of the ranking of the volume of maritime traffic transited through the canal Egyptian there are the 1,993 ships passed in the distant August 2008.
The tonnage of ships transited in September 2022 is result of approximately 120 million tonnage SCNT (Suez Canal Net Tonnage), a volume which is close to the gross tonnage of transited ships and is one of the factors on the basis of which the Suez Canal Authority defines the value of transit rights that ships have to pay to cross the waterway. Also the data of the SCNT tonnage transited in September 2022, which results in +7.5% higher than that of September 2021, represents a new record for this month and the third most high in absolute being less than only 127.8 million SCNT tons transited last August and at 125.1 million TONS OF SCNT transited last July.
Last month the value of the transit rights paid by the ships to cross the Suez Canal is piled up total of $683.2 million, which represents an increase of +21.7% on September 2021 and constitutes the new record for this month and the third highest value of always being less than only 744.8 million and 704.0 million dollars totaled in August and July respectively.
With regard to transit rights, tariffs referred to on The Suez Canal Authority announced increases which will come into force from the beginning of next year ( of 19 September 2022), the Egyptian authority noted that on the web and on social media circulate reports that the ships they would plan alternative routes to the Suez Canal because of the decision of the Suez Canal Authority to increase tariffs from January 2023. In this regard, the Canal Authority has highlighted that its pricing policy is balanced and flexible and takes into account the interests of its clients and the global economic scenario and its variables. All in order to make transit in the Suez Canal the optimal choice for customers as well as the fastest and most cost low compared to alternative routes.
In the third quarter of this year the channel was crossed globally by 6,252 ships, since it represents the new quarterly historical record and an increase of +15.6% on the same period of 2021. The previous historical peak had been established in the second quarter of this year with 5,798 ships and the previous one in the distant third quarter of 2008 with 5,719 ships.
In the third quarter of 2022, the new quarterly absolute records of ship tonnage transited and the value of the relevant transit rights paid, figures of 372.7 million respectively TONS SCNT and 2.13 billion dollars, with increases of +13.8% and +28.8% on the third quarter of last year.