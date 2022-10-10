testata inforMARE
11 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
06:13 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
Suez Canal, set the new record of ship transits for the month of September
In the third quarter of this year, the new quarterly historical record was set with 6,252 ships
Ismailia
October 10, 2022
Last month in the Suez Canal they passed through a total of 2,024 ships, a figure that represents an increase in +9.1% on September 2021 and constitutes the new traffic record maritime relative to the month of September. In addition, the data is the third highest ever being inferior only to the historical record of 2,125 ships marked last August and traffic of 2,103 ships last July. At the fourth step of the ranking of the volume of maritime traffic transited through the canal Egyptian there are the 1,993 ships passed in the distant August 2008.

The tonnage of ships transited in September 2022 is result of approximately 120 million tonnage SCNT (Suez Canal Net Tonnage), a volume which is close to the gross tonnage of transited ships and is one of the factors on the basis of which the Suez Canal Authority defines the value of transit rights that ships have to pay to cross the waterway. Also the data of the SCNT tonnage transited in September 2022, which results in +7.5% higher than that of September 2021, represents a new record for this month and the third most high in absolute being less than only 127.8 million SCNT tons transited last August and at 125.1 million TONS OF SCNT transited last July.

Last month the value of the transit rights paid by the ships to cross the Suez Canal is piled up total of $683.2 million, which represents an increase of +21.7% on September 2021 and constitutes the new record for this month and the third highest value of always being less than only 744.8 million and 704.0 million dollars totaled in August and July respectively.

With regard to transit rights, tariffs referred to on The Suez Canal Authority announced increases which will come into force from the beginning of next year ( of 19 September 2022), the Egyptian authority noted that on the web and on social media circulate reports that the ships they would plan alternative routes to the Suez Canal because of the decision of the Suez Canal Authority to increase tariffs from January 2023. In this regard, the Canal Authority has highlighted that its pricing policy is balanced and flexible and takes into account the interests of its clients and the global economic scenario and its variables. All in order to make transit in the Suez Canal the optimal choice for customers as well as the fastest and most cost low compared to alternative routes.

In the third quarter of this year the channel was crossed globally by 6,252 ships, since it represents the new quarterly historical record and an increase of +15.6% on the same period of 2021. The previous historical peak had been established in the second quarter of this year with 5,798 ships and the previous one in the distant third quarter of 2008 with 5,719 ships.

In the third quarter of 2022, the new quarterly absolute records of ship tonnage transited and the value of the relevant transit rights paid, figures of 372.7 million respectively TONS SCNT and 2.13 billion dollars, with increases of +13.8% and +28.8% on the third quarter of last year.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
L'AdSP dell'Adriatico Centrale ha presentato il proprio primo Bilancio di Sostenibilità
Ancona
Raccoglie quanto attuato nel 2021 coniugando sostenibilità economica, sociale e ambientale
LOGISTICA
Ruggerone (Assologistica): affrontare il tema dei costi della logistica per contenere l'onda inflattiva
Padova
Può essere fatto - ha specificato - solo congiuntamente con tutta la filiera, integrando anche la committenza
LOGISTICA
Patto di collaborazione per la promozione e lo sviluppo del Sistema Logistico Veneto
Padova
È stato sottoscritto dai rappresentanti dei porti di Venezia e Chioggia, degli interporti e degli aeroporti della regione
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Il Cargo Integrity Group ha aggiornato la sua guida rapida sul CTU Code
Londra
La norma è volta alla sicurezza della movimentazione e del caricamento dei container
PORTI
Partita la procedura per elettrificare le banchine del porto di La Spezia
La Spezia
Nei prossimi giorni il bando di gara relativo al primo lotto di interventi di realizzazione delle infrastrutture energetiche
PORTI
Porto di Livorno, avviata la prima fase della riorganizzazione delle aree della sponda est della Darsena Toscana
Livorno
Pubblicato il primo Bilancio di Sostenibilità dell'AdSP
Il 26 ottobre a Lugano si terrà la quinta edizione di “Un mare di Svizzera”
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
Nuovo servizio ferroviario tra il porto di Genova e l'Ungheria di InRail
Genova
È realizzato per conto di uno dei maggiori produttori mondiali di nerofumo
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Maersk ordina a HHI sei portacontainer dual-fuel da 17.000 teu
Copenaghen
Potranno essere alimentate con metanolo verde e verranno prese in consegna nel 2025. Commessa del valore di 1,1 miliardi di dollari
La danese A.P. Møller-Mærsk ha ordinato alla società navalmeccanica sudcoreana Hyundai Heavy Industries
CANTIERI NAVALI
Fondi pubblici ai cantieri navali finlandesi Meyer Turku e RMC
Helsinki
Lo rivela il quotidiano “Helsingin Sanomat”
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Canale di Suez, stabilito il nuovo record di transiti di navi relativo al mese di settembre
Ismailia
Nel terzo trimestre di quest'anno è stato segnato il nuovo record storico trimestrale con 6.252 navi
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Attenuazione dei ricavi trimestrali della OOCL
Hong Kong
Nel terzo trimestre i volumi di container trasportati dalla flotta sono calati del -3,4%
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Holland Shipyards costruirà quattro traghetti interamente elettrici ed autonomi
Hardinxveld-Giessendam
Sono stati ordinati dall'agenzia svedese Trafikverket
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Se a settembre i ricavi della Evergren sono lievemente cresciuti, quelli delle connazionali Yang Ming e WHL hanno imboccato un trend negativo
Taipei
Registrate variazioni percentuali del fatturato mensile pari rispettivamente a +5,5%, -15,8% e -27,7%
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
LOGISTICA
Ruggerone (Assologistica): affrontare il tema dei costi della logistica per contenere l'onda inflattiva
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
LOGISTICA
Lunedì a Milano si terrà l'assemblea pubblica di Alsea
Milano
Si discuterà di “Crisi della globalizzazione e reshoring: i nuovi equilibri del commercio internazionale”
MEETINGS
Il 26 ottobre a Lugano si terrà la quinta edizione di “Un mare di Svizzera”
Lugano
Grande spazio verrà dedicato al cronoprogramma delle nuove infrastrutture previste a sud della Svizzera
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Adani Ports gets NCLT nod for acquiring balance 58.1 percent stake in Gangavaram Port through a share swap
(The Economic Times)
Hungary, Serbia agree to build pipeline to ship Russian oil to Serbia
(Reuters)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile