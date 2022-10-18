UniFerr asks the next government for measures to support rail services affected by rising energy costs

UniFerr Confindustria, the association of service companies In the railway sector, he hopes that the next government will implement Interventions to support companies and related services railways affected by rising energy costs. 'The dear bills - warned the president of UniFerr Confindustria, Francesco Marrone will have a ripple effect, putting to I risk the survival of companies, it also undermines the work of those who provides services for the railway sector'. "It should be avoided the domino effect that would overwhelm households, businesses, employment, consumption, dragging the country and its economy towards the recession'.
"I hope - urged Marrone - that the next government Intervene immediately on this subject. On the other hand, the data speak for themselves clear: according to Confindustria, the increase in material prices Prime on international markets is wide and widespread, while we are seeing the abnormal surge in natural gas in Europe. Now more that it is never necessary to intervene promptly".