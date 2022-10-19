Cemre Shipyard will build two electrically powered ferries for Molslinjen
The ships will be 116.8 meters long and 18.2 meters wide
Istanbul
October 19, 2022
The Danish shipping company Molslinjen has ordered the Turkish shipyard Cemre Shipyard the construction of two ferries Electrically powered zero emissions. The two ships will be 116.8 meters long, 18.2 meters wide and will be used on Bøjden-Fynshav and Ballen-Kalundborg routes. The two units ro-pax, designed by Denmark's OSK-ShipTech, will be classified by Bureau Veritas.
