testata inforMARE
19 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
20:49 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
The ECSA appreciates the position of the EU Parliament on FuelEU Maritime, but reiterates the need to target the shipping of the resources generated by the Regulation and the ETS
Transport & Environment also appreciates the outcome of the passage of the text in Strasbourg, but asks for more
Strasburgo
October 19, 2022
Today the European Parliament adopted its position on FuelEU Maritime, the proposed regulation on the use of renewable and low-carbon fuels in maritime transport to amend Directive 2009/16, position which will be soon discussed with the Council of the EU. A plenary session today in Strasbourg welcomed by the European Community Shipowners 'Associations (ECSA), although the association of European shipowners would need to be done more to facilitate the energy transition, the European Community Shipowners' Association said. and the decarbonisation of maritime transport.

For European shipowners, these goals can only be achieved by ensuring a wide availability of clean marine fuels at reasonable prices : "ensuring access to clean fuels at affordable prices," the Secretary General said. of the ECSA, Sotiris Raptis, reiterating the requests for time made by the association-it is an important challenge for the decarbonisation of shipping. Currently clean ones are the most expensive fuels and action is therefore needed to close the price gap. In order to achieve the objectives of the FuelEU, it becomes even more essential to allocate the revenue of the ETS to the sector (the system for the exchange of EU emission allowances, " ndr ) and the FuelEU. This, together with ensuring that fuel suppliers are responsible for the provision of clean fuels, is crucial to ensure that shipping can achieve its decarbonisation goals. "

In this regard, the ECSA particularly appreciated that today the European Parliament introduced the notion of the liability of the supplier of fuel when contractual agreements are in place between a fuel supplier and a company of navigation. In addition, the association of European shipowners appreciated the fact that the Parliament also adopted a more pragmatic approach on the supply of electricity from the ground to the vessels in the ports, cancelling the sanctions to the vessels in the case in which the infrastructure for cold ironing is not available in the port.

Also for the non-governmental organisation Transport & Environment (T&E), whose aim is the zero emission of emissions from the transport sector, believes-although for other reasons-that the position adopted by the European Parliament today is not sufficiently ambitious, even though Delphine Gozillon, T&E's responsible for the sustainability of maritime transport, rejoiced for the outcome of this passage in Parliament, so much to argue that "this is the beginning of the end for fossil fuels in the European shipping industry." For Renegotion, today's vote, offering the fuel producers the security needed to make investments, will give a boost to the production of hydrogen fuel. However, he pointed out referring to the vote in favour of imposing the obligation, starting in January 2030, to generate with the use of renewable fuel of non-biological origins at least 2% of the energy produced annually on board a ship, "2% percent will not be enough if we want to stay around 1.5 degrees," Gozillon said, referring to the global warming limit that climatologists deem necessary not to overcome. According to T&E, it would be necessary to raise this percentage to 6% percent in 2035. "The EU must be based on this and become more ambitious," Gozillon said. In addition, T&E reiterated the request, not granted by the European Parliament, to remove the guaranteed exemption to ride-hailing companies operating no more than three vessels, a limit that in fact-the organization underscored-would secure the exemption at 60% of the shipping companies.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
L'AdSP dell'Adriatico Centrale ha presentato il proprio primo Bilancio di Sostenibilità
Ancona
Raccoglie quanto attuato nel 2021 coniugando sostenibilità economica, sociale e ambientale
LOGISTICA
Ruggerone (Assologistica): affrontare il tema dei costi della logistica per contenere l'onda inflattiva
Padova
Può essere fatto - ha specificato - solo congiuntamente con tutta la filiera, integrando anche la committenza
LOGISTICA
Patto di collaborazione per la promozione e lo sviluppo del Sistema Logistico Veneto
Padova
È stato sottoscritto dai rappresentanti dei porti di Venezia e Chioggia, degli interporti e degli aeroporti della regione
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Il Cargo Integrity Group ha aggiornato la sua guida rapida sul CTU Code
Londra
La norma è volta alla sicurezza della movimentazione e del caricamento dei container
PORTI
Partita la procedura per elettrificare le banchine del porto di La Spezia
La Spezia
Nei prossimi giorni il bando di gara relativo al primo lotto di interventi di realizzazione delle infrastrutture energetiche
PORTI
Porto di Livorno, avviata la prima fase della riorganizzazione delle aree della sponda est della Darsena Toscana
Livorno
Pubblicato il primo Bilancio di Sostenibilità dell'AdSP
Il 26 ottobre a Lugano si terrà la quinta edizione di “Un mare di Svizzera”
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
Nuovo servizio ferroviario tra il porto di Genova e l'Ungheria di InRail
Genova
È realizzato per conto di uno dei maggiori produttori mondiali di nerofumo
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Maersk ordina a HHI sei portacontainer dual-fuel da 17.000 teu
Copenaghen
Potranno essere alimentate con metanolo verde e verranno prese in consegna nel 2025. Commessa del valore di 1,1 miliardi di dollari
La danese A.P. Møller-Mærsk ha ordinato alla società navalmeccanica sudcoreana Hyundai Heavy Industries
DOGANE
Rinnovati i vertici di Assocad
Lerici
Bruno Pisano confermato alla presidenza
PORTI
Pubblicato il rapporto del Mims che illustra gli interventi per lo sviluppo della portualità
Roma
775 milioni di euro per l'elettrificazione delle banchine
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico delle merci nel porto di Barcellona è cresciuto del +3,2%
Barcellona
L'unica voce in aumento rispetto al periodo pre-pandemia è quella delle merci containerizzate
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
UniFerr chiede al prossimo governo misure per sostenere i servizi ferroviari colpiti dall'aumento dei costi dell'energia
Roma
Marrone: il caro bollette avrà un effetto a catena
PORTI
Terminal Investment Limited gestirà il nuovo container terminal del porto di Walvis Bay
Walvis Bay
Il contratto di concessione avrà una durata di 25 anni
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
SAFETY & SECURITY
Cala ancora il numero di atti di pirateria contro le navi
Londra
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 se ne sono verificati 90. Crescita degli incidenti nel solo terzo trimestre
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Serata conviviale del Propeller Club di Genova sulle professionalità marittime genovesi
Genova
Si terrà il prossimo 26 ottobre
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Pakistan ready to provide Tajikistan access to Gwadar, Karachi ports: PM
(Associated Press of Pakistan - APP)
Israel and Lebanon Reach 'Historic' Maritime Border Deal; Lapid to Convene Security Cabinet
(Ha'aretz)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile