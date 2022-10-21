SEA Europe, one must resolve once and for all the issue of the dumping practices of the Asian shipyards

SEA Europe, the association of the European navalmechanics industry, welcomed the adoption on Wednesday by the European Parliament, in view of the upcoming negotiations with the EU Council, of its position on the FuelEU regulation Maritime for the use of renewable and low-carbon fuels in maritime transport. The association highlighted that this will help promote the production of low and zero carbon fuels to decarbonize shipping, but it also found that if the minimum targets for the use of renewable fuels make up a good start, however a real success in their use cannot justify inefficient systems that waste resources and energy : "Since there will inevitably be a competition for climatically neutral or non-fossil fuels," SEA Europe Secretary General Christophe Tytgat noted-more emphasis should also be placed on the most efficient technologies. energy point of view, also because these fuels will have a higher cost than the current conventional fuels. SEA Europe therefore welcomes the position of the European Parliament that the revenues generated by the payment of sanctions should be allocated and used for the maritime sector in order to support, among other things, the development, the production and the diffusion of alternative fuels as well as innovative technologies. "
In addition, SEA Europe highlighted that it will be essential to stimulate investment in the production of green and energy-efficient technologies, as well as in the construction of new ecological vessels and in the retrofit of ships in service, to example through a dedicated fleet renewal and retrofit programme, to achieve the ambitions of a zero climate-impact EU by 2050.
All this, however-the association specified-will have to be accompanied by measures to counter unfair competition brought by Asian shipyards. According to SEA Europe, in fact, in order to allow European shipyards to fully play their role as key factors in the decarbonisation of maritime transport " it is essential and fundamental that the European Union finally faces the annoyment of the European Union. distortion of competition of Asian shipyards. Without a suitable solution to the well-known problem of predatory ship prices in Asia, European shipyards will not be able to play their role as key factors in making maritime transport climatically neutral, also because the alternative fuels will make shipbuilding even more expensive compared to current conventional fuels. " In this regard, SEA Europe specified that it welcomed the European Parliament's recommendation to the EU Commission to assess the impact of the FuelEU Maritime Regulation on the functioning of the single market, on the competitiveness of the maritime sector, on the nols, on possible relocation of carbon and commercial activities and new greenhouse gas abatement technologies.