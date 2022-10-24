testata inforMARE
SHIPPING
The first "grana" of the new government : to explain to Musumeci what skills it will have on the "Sea"
If he gets it, the second problem of Meloni's executive will be to convince Salvini to grant him
Roma
October 24, 2022
On Saturday, the new government presided over by Giorgia Meloni and formed by 24 ministers took the oath of office in the hands of Italian President Sergio Mattarella. Matteo Salvini was placed under the leadership of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, which was born in 2001 by the union of the Ministries of Public Works and Transport and whose expertise has so far been those of infrastructure, of transport and residential construction. Among the ministries without portfolio, Sebastiano "In" Musumeci, former president of the Siciliana Region, was placed in charge of the new Ministry for the Policies of the Sea and for the South.

Many have questioned who, in the government, will deal with the maritime industry. The president of Confitarma and the Federation of the Sea, Mario Mattioli, also expressed his appreciation for the choice to place the sea at the centre of the new government's policy : " the establishment of the "It is an important signal of attention to the Blue Economy and the awareness of the strategic and economic relevance of our country system," the ministry said in a statement. "We have always said that we need a unified and integrated view of the issues of the entire maritime sector and this can be the first step," he said. In which direction it is all to be seen, given that Mattioli seems to be giving for assoas that the maritime industry will be delivered into the hands of Musumeci. Nor did he mention Salvini, who-unlike Musumeci, who is not even mentioned by the president of Confitarma and the Federation of the Sea-is a "minister with a portfolio". "We are waiting for some light to be given to the same Mattioli :" he said, perhaps Vatican, perhaps one of the primest granes within the government-to know the proxies that will be given to this new dicastery. "

"Mare," in fact, is so general that Musumeci will be able to attribute competence over the entire maritime industry as well as being able to ask to deal only with abusive discharges at sea, to say. Deciding what to do with who will be challenging, or perhaps it has already been, for the newly elected Prime Minister Meloni, who must, or has had to, confer burdens and honors with his brother of Italy's brother Musumeci and to the "leghist for himself premier" Salvini.

Whatever the decision on the proxies and powers to be assigned to one or the other, what appears certain is that the "unified and integrated view of the issues of the entire maritime sector", evoked by Mattioli, if it is conferred on Musumeci, not will be able to create overlaps of expertise with the Ministry of Salvini, given the indissoluble links that maritime transport has with other modes of transport and with infrastructure, or, if it is conferred on Salvini, will not do that emptying the new Musumeci dicastery of part of its jurisdiction.

The new dicastery for the Policies of the Sea and for the South can be attributed the authority on ports is firmly opposed to Uiltransport : "the ports in our country," the union's secretary general, Claudio Tarlazzi, has put his hands on. represent a pivotal element of the entire transport system, it would therefore be wrong and inexpecient to separate their management from the infrastructure system. " "The National Plan for Reduction and Resilience together with the programming envisaged by the complementary funds is based on the need for connection between ports as a place of departure and arrival of goods, from which it transits 63% percent," said Tarlazzi, who is also the country's chief of staff. of the import-export of our country and the infrastructure network above all to realize that intermodality that is a key part of the ecological transition. "

Uiltransport does not seem uncertain about who, between the two, will be his interlocutor : "on behalf of all of Uiltransport, I wish the best of good work to the new government, to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and in particular to the new government." Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, with whom we immediately make available to discuss the multiple issues that currently involve the transport and infrastructure sector. The issue of employment, security for transport workers, but also the energy transition and investment for infrastructure in the South-listed Tarlazzi-are all issues that need to be dealt with right away and to which we we want to contribute. "

Trade unions Fit-Cisl and Filt-Cgil for now do not seem overly eager to know who will be or will be their interlocutors. " I Wish-it is the rite greeting of the Secretary General of the Fit-Cisl, Salvatore Pellecchia-good work for the new government and Prime Minister Meloni, with the hope that it will continue and strengthen the active collaboration between institutions and social partners, for a most incisive and effective action of cohesion that will revive and valorize the entire system of mobility and infrastructure of our country. " He listed the main issues that the union would like to be addressed : " there are issues to be addressed as a matter of priority, such as those affecting local public transport and air transport, while for the sea transport and portuality, rail transport, viability, logistics and environmental services, the comparison should be resumed as soon as possible. It is also vital to recover the country's infrastructure gaps by meeting the intervention priorities set by the PNRR and by the various investment programs to adjust the glazed works without invalidated the needs for the mobility of goods and people. Then there is a subject of rules on which we must work, strengthening the value and keeping of industrial relations at every level that will allow for common rules and adequate wage levels homogeneous for the reference filiage, ensuring employment of quality, safety at work and system ".

A bit of curiosity, though, even Fit-Cisl has it : "We take note of the establishment of the Ministry of the Ministry of the South and South Policies, but before we express an assessment we remain waiting to know the skills that we have in place," he said. will be assigned to him through the relevant decrees. "

The greetings of Filt-Cigl, which indeed skip the pleasantries and go straight to the very hard : " the government-called the agenda the secretary general of the trade union, Stefano Malorgio-on the issues of transport parades with a convocation of the social partners on the different emergencies and strategic issues. " "We will confront the merits of the issues and the ability to give answers," Malorgio said. " Among the urgencies-set at the top of the agenda by Filt-Cgil-there is a need for local public transport resources that, from the phase out of the pandemic, are experiencing a difficult condition that risks impacting workers and service to the public. citizens. A comparison of air transport, one of six sectors more transformed by the consequences of the coronavirus, the recovery of which must be governed by rules for the protection of labour and the country, also needs to be compared. Then there are the strategic character issues of the sector that must be dealt with quickly, involving all actors on logistics and infrastructure and rail transport. "

But even Filt-Cigl is perplexed by the side-by-side of the Ministry of Sea Policies and for the South at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, which could be transformed as opposed to : "As a start-up, it would be wrong to address the transformations that the logistics system imposes on a global level by separating the government's expertise on portuality and shipping with the allocation of proxies to different countries," Malorgio said. ministries on processes that hold together ports and seafarers. "The necessary synergies are indispensable for the growth and competitiveness of the country," he said.

Soon we will know whether that "Mare" paired with "South" in the naming of the Ministry of Musumeci makes sense or is an attempt by Meloni to stem a possible dissent between two government officials of different latitudes, with a Salvini who himself would perhaps be injective by having to sit alongside a colleague who protects the South, he who has long-whitewashing the "North" from Lega Nord-has chosen to turn to a wider electorate, for more by finishing to lose the confrontation-confrontation with the newly elected premier. If it is so Meloni, little sea practice, she did not realize that in order to solve one problem created another.

Bruno Bellio
