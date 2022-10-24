For Pasquale Legora De Feo, vice president of FISE Uniport, the association representing terminalists and businesses operating in the port, the one hired by Giorgia Meloni to establish a new Ministry for the Policies of the Sea and for the South is "A decision testifies to the full understanding of the importance of the national logistics and port system with the restoration of a strategic Ministry for our country and its economic revival."
" The birth of a Ministry dedicated to the economy of the sea cannot but leave well to hope for the development of maritime policies that are adequate to the role that Italy plays for its nature and must play more and more central in the near future. We are a manufacturing country that needs raw materials to work and then enter into other markets ; all through the support of port hubs that can ensure maximum speed and effectiveness in their transport. "
"We do not understand the premature polemics that have emerged in these hours towards the establishment of this Ministry," Vice President Uniport said in a statement. The revival of the Meridione, with its important system of adriatic and tyratic portuality and the many port excellence in the container sector, motorways of the sea and cruises, in addition to the great hub of Gioia Tauro that is taking on an increasingly fundamental thanks to intermodality, it remains a central challenge for our country. Joining the policies of the sea to the development of the Mezzogiorno is valorizing the centrality of Italy in the Mediterranean. "
"In the expectation of understanding what the proxies and the expertise of this Ministry will be, our association hopes more coordination than in the past of all," said De Feo, who is also the first of the EU's most important infrastructure skills and offers the executive full readiness to support the country's maritime policies. "