AD Ports will acquire 80% of the shipping company Global Feeder Shipping
Transaction worth $800 million
Abu Dhabi
November 3, 2022
The UAE port, maritime and logistic group AD Ports has signed an agreement to buy 80% of the capital of Global Feeder Shipping (GFS), a Dubai shipping company operating a network of feeder maritime services in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The investment to acquire the stake will amount to 2.9 billion dirhams ($800 million). The remaining 20% of the GFS's capital will remain with the founders of the company of Dubai, which was established in 1992. The Parties provide that the transaction will be completed during the first next year's quarter after approval by the authorities Antitrust.
GFS currently has a fleet of 26 owned container ships and rental for a total hold capacity of 72,500 TEU. Global Feeder Shipping will join the Marine Cluster division of AD Ports which is currently formed mainly by the company SAFEEN Feeders and the shipping company Transmar, the latter recently entered to become part of the UAE Group through the acquisition of control of the Egyptian International Associated Cargo Carrier ( of 4 July 2022). With GFS, which will be integrated with SAFEEN Feeders, the consistency of the fleet of AD's maritime division Ports will increase to 35 ships for a capacity of 100,000 TEU.
Oggi, in occasione di un incontro alla Moncla tra il presidente
del governo spagnolo, Pedro Sánchez, e l'amministratore
delegato del gruppo armatoriale danese A.P. Møller-Mærsk,
Søren Skou, è stato concordato lo sviluppo di piani di
produzione in Spagna di combustibili verdi per il trasporto
marittimo. A questo ...
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher