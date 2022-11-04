TX Logistik will operate a train service between the port of Wilhelmshaven and southern Germany

The railway company TX Logistik of the Italian group Mercitalia will include the port in its network of services Wilhelmshaven, Germany's only deep-water container port, activating a new connection in the middle of next January between the port of call and southern Germany where destinations will be the railway terminals of Nuremberg and Kornwestheim.
The railway company has specified that the new service will be realized in anticipation of the growth of containerized trade in the German port, in view, in particular, of the start of maritime connections with the Far East by the German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, which recently acquired a stake in the company that manages the Wilhelmshaven container terminal ( of 29 April 2022), and the other companies HMM, ONE and Yang Ming which, with Hapag-Lloyd, they form The Alliance consortium. Plus TX Logistik has specified that the new service is made possible also from the doubling and completion of the electrification of almost 70 kilometres of railway line between Oldenburg and Wilhelmshaven, with work to be completed at the end of this year.