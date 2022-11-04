QTerminals renounces to assume the management of the container terminal at the Port Channel of Cagliari
Disappointment of the AdSP, which received a "short note" from the company of Doha. "The mother of all battles," Deiana said in his emphatic and combative purpose, "must continue."
Cagliari
November 4, 2022
If on the perhaps little will of the English PIFIM of obtain the management of the container terminal at the Canal Port of Cagliari was legitimate to have some suspicion, fear of force eclipsed by the need to be able to rely only on This perspective to identify the infrastructure manager port being that of the British company the only proposal received two years ago to the System Authority Port of the Sea of Sardinia ( of 31 August 2020 and 4 February 2021), on the subsequent interest in the management of the terminal manifested by Qatari QTerminals the port authority Sardinian had perhaps placed more reliance, if only for the fact that if the proposal of the English company, even if in use with the Port of Amsterdam, came from a company established in 2017 without any experience in the field maritime-port and two months ago placed in liquidation by High Court of Justice - Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, the interest in the management of the container terminal of the QTerminals was considered more concrete by the Sardinian AdSP, even if not made known under a public tendering procedure, if not only because it comes from a company that by trade manages port terminals even if so far only at national level ( of 16 June 2021).
That the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sardinia had reasonable hopes that the Doha society could really take over the management of the container terminal of the port of Cagliari, infrastructure little used for more than three years to following the revocation of the concession held by CICT ( of 10 September 2019), is evident from the disappointment expressed by the institution announcing today that it has received a "short note" from the Qatari operator who communicated - specified the institution port reporting the content of the message - "after careful considerations, to have decided not to continue with the project».
The AdSP really believed, and bitterly announced that "you interrupts, therefore, abruptly and in some ways unexpectedly, a complex work of delicate and continuous confrontation lasted over two years (most of them in a pandemic period), during which both the summits that the structure of the Port System Authority have constantly supported the numerous and necessary activities due diligence: from the various and accurate inspections on the quay of the managers and technicians of the company, up to the update punctual on technical data of the infrastructure and statistical, historical and projection, on the sector».
"I learn with regret and a certain disappointment - is the hot comment of the president of the AdSP, Massimo Deiana - of the change of course of QTerminals, an important player international that, for over two years, has engaged our institution, supported by the Embassy of Italy in Qatar and by Invitalia, in a delicate work that we hoped could end with an agreement Historic for the relaunch of the Cagliari transhipment sector. We note, even with some surprise, their choice, that However we respect. Overcome the disappointment for this abrupt Setback of negotiations - he continued - we do not mean, Anyway, stand still and watch. The mother of all battles - is the emphatic and combative purpose of Deiana - must continue."
The harbour authority has announced that the news of the renunciation of QTerminals has already been communicated by the president of the body to the trade unions, convened this morning in the offices of the AdSP. 'Immediately after confrontation with the unions - said Deiana - we will reopen the game, continuing talks with other operators who, in the last period, have expressed their interest and with whom, prudently, We have never stopped talking, trusting in the renewed support of all the institutions that we will call to participate in a common table'.
If on the one hand they support the president's fierce intentions dell'AdSP sarda, dall'altro arouses some perplexity the alleged prudential action of the institution in pursuing interviews with other operators, comparisons that not prudentially, but rather dutifully the Port Authority has carried on in the absence of a formal commitment by QTerminals.
The harbour authority stressed that however "remains strong the appeal for the Canal Port which, in addition to the growing numbers of the container handling, doubled compared to last year (from just over 21 thousand teus of the period January-September 2021 to over 46 thousand in 2022), can count on the benefits of the recent establishment of the SEZ and the Free Zone Customs Intercluded, which is hoped to start in 2023, and the establishment of Kalport (Karalis Agency for the Port Work of Transhipment) which, for the next three years, will hold together and enhance a cluster of skills and proven technical quality, for which the AdSP, Together with trade unions and institutions, it is constantly mobilized to give employment prospects and income coverage".
"We have - continued Deiana - a new element of Strength constituted by the recent results achieved by the terminalista which is positively operating in the areas of the compendium to it absent in concession (the Grendi, ed. group). Unequivocal demonstration of the potential of the area and of the terminal quay of the canal port and the fact that there are all the conditions for continuing, with determination, in the promotion of the compendium and in the search for solutions of use even broader, stable and structured, allowing it to full exploitation, also in the light of the important advantages deriving from the SEZ and the Customs Free Zone Closed and from the operation of Kalport'.
