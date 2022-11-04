The AdSP of the Northern Central Adriatic is looking for operators for the new Agri-food Logistics Platform of Ravenna

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Center Northern is looking for economic operators interested in settling within the new Platform Agri-food logistics, an investigation that the institution has launched with special notice. Following publication by the Ministry of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies of the public notice for access to support facilities investments for the development of agri-food logistics by improving the logistics capacity of the areas harbours, the AdSP of the Adriatic Northern Central has made known that, being the intention of the institution to seize the opportunity for the port system of Ravenna represented by these non-repayable contributions from the Ministry, potentially up to a maximum of 20 million euros for the Ravenna AdSP, with resolution of the 27 October the Management Committee of the institution has allocated the area "Logistics 2" to welcome a "Platform Multimodal logistics for agri-food chains in the field of port of Ravenna", so-called "Logistics platform agri-food", whose portions will be allocated in concession - after completion of the urbanization works and preparation of the Area - following the completion of a special Public tender procedure, through competitive comparison.
The AdSP has specified that the publication of the notice and the acquisition of expressions of interest will not constitute for the entity bound to the assignment of areas under concession within Agri-food logistics platform, nor the presentation of the expression of interest will be binding on economic operators interested in the take part in the subsequent public tender procedure for the concession assignment of areas.