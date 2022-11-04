In the hands of Meloni the action of the government in maritime-port matters
This is provided for in the draft decree of reorganization of ministries
Roma
November 4, 2022
Who, in the new government, will have to deal with the economy maritime and ports? The question, legitimate given that in the new Council of Ministers in addition to the Minister of Infrastructure and of Sustainable Mobility, Matteo Salvini, also sits the Minister for Sea Policies and the South, Nello Musumeci ( of 24 October 2022), seems to be resolved by the new breakdown of the functions and responsibilities to be discussed by the Council of ministers.
Competences on the maritime economy and ports, in fact, will be directly in the hands of the Presidency of the Council of ministers, or Giorgia Meloni. This is what emerges Article 12 of the draft decree-law on the reorganization of ministries that will be examined by the government. Skills that Before the installation of the new government they were attributed to the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility.
The measure provides that the President of the Council of Ministers coordinate, direct and promote government action with reference to the policies of the sea and also provides for the establishment of at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of a Committee interministerial for maritime policies that would have the task to ensure coordination and definition of guidelines strategic policies of the sea, including the "enhancement of the sea routes and development of the port system'.
If in recent days the struggle for the award of several Competences on the maritime-port economy seemed to be able to solve in a face to face between Salvini and Musumeci, now the confrontation is always expected to be two, but between a Salvini, who does not Wastes day to deal with issues pertaining to the Premier, and the Head of Government who, once again with this draft of decree, suggests that the last, but also the penultimate word Even in the field of sea and ports will be his and only his.
Art. 12
(Functions relating to the coordination of maritime policies and establishment of the Interministerial Committee for the Policies of the sea)
1. Legislative Decree No 303 of 30 July 1999 after the following Article 4 is inserted: 'Art. 4a. – (Policies of the Sea and establishment of the Committee Interministerial for Maritime Policies)
1. The President of the Council of Ministers shall coordinate, direct and promotes the action of the Government with reference to the policies of the sea."
2. It is established under the Presidency of the Council of Ministers the Interministerial Committee for the Coordination of policies of the sea (CIPOM), with the task of ensuring the coordination and definition of strategic guidelines of policies of the sea.
3. The Committee shall prepare and approve the Plan of the sea, every three years, containing the addresses strategic in the field of:
a) protection and enhancement of the sea resource from the point of view ecological, environmental, logistic, economic;
b) economic enhancement of the sea with particular reference to maritime archaeology, tourism, initiatives in favour of fishery and aquaculture and resource exploitation Energy;
c) enhancement of sea routes and development of the system harbour;
(d) promotion and coordination of policies aimed at improvement territorial continuity to and from the islands, to overcoming the handicaps resulting from the island condition and the enhancement of the economies of the smaller islands;
(e) promotion of the national sea system at international level; in line with the strategic guidelines on promotion and internationalization of Italian companies;
f) enhancement of maritime property, with particular reference to to bathing concessions.
4. The Committee shall be chaired by the President of the Council of the ministers or the Minister Delegate for Maritime Policies, where appointed, and is composed of the Delegated Authorities for European policies, cohesion policies and coordination of PNRR, where appointed, and by the Ministers for Foreign Affairs and International, defence, economic and economic cooperation finance, business and Made in Italy, agriculture, Food and forest sovereignty, environmental sovereignty and energy security, infrastructure and transport, culture and tourism. The Committee is attended by the other Ministers having competence in the subjects covered by the issues posed on the agenda. Ministers may delegate to participate a Deputy Minister or an Undersecretary.
5. At meetings of CIPOM, when dealing with matters which concern the regions and autonomous provinces, participate in the President of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces or a president of a region or autonomous province delegated by him and, for their respective areas of competence, the President of the National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI) and the President of the Union of Provinces of Italy (UPI). Can be invited to attend meetings of the Committee, with advisory function means any other person deemed useful to the complete representation of the interests involved and the issues covered. To the members and participants of the Committee fees, attendance fees, reimbursement of expenses or other expenses are due emoluments, however denominated.
6. By decree of the President of the Council of Ministers, or of the Minister Delegate for Marine Policies, where appointed, is adopted the Committee's Rules of Procedure, which govern its operation.
7. The Chairman shall convene the Committee, determine the order of its order. day, defines the mode of operation and takes care of it preparatory and functional activities for the performance of work and implementation of resolutions. CIPOM guarantees adequate publicity to their works.
8. The Plan of the Sea, approved by CIPOM every three years, is published in the Official Gazette of the Republic Italian. The interministerial coordination table and the Committee technical referred to in Articles 6 and 7 of Legislative Decree 17 October 2016, n. 201, guarantee that the management plans referred to in Article 5 of the aforementioned Legislative Decree no. 201 of 2016 are adopted in accordance with the Plan of the Sea.
9. CIPOM monitors the implementation of the Plan, updates it annually according to the objectives achieved and priorities also indicated at European level and adopts the appropriate initiatives to overcome any obstacles and delays.
10. The President of the Council of Ministers or a Minister shall he delegate transmits to the Chambers, by 31 May of each year, an annual report on the state of implementation of the Plan.
11. The Presidency of the Council of Ministers shall ensure that technical and organizational support to the Committee's activities.
