testata inforMARE
14 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
01:06 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
To October the traffic of the goods in the Russian ports is increased of +1.9%
In the first ten months of 2022 recorded a decrease of -0.1%
San Pietroburgo
November 14, 2022
Last month, cargo traffic in Russian ports was piled to 75.3%, with an increase of +1.9% on October 2021. The Growth was driven by increased loads exports, which amounted to 60.8 million tons (+5.4%), and cargos transported by marine services of cabotage, attested to 7,5 million tons (+13.6%). In marked decline in both import and transit goods, Turned out pairs respective to 3,0 million tons (- 18.9%) and 3,9 million tons (- 32.8%).

As of October 2022, total dry goods traffic is State of 39,5 million tons (+7.6%), including 20,7 million tons of coal (+16.3%), 5,7 million tons of cereals (+50.0%), 3,7 million tons of containerized cargos (- 33.9%), 2,5 million tons of mineral fertilizers (+66.7%), 2,0 million tons of ferrous metals (- 32.8%) and 0.9 million tons of minerals (0%). Total traffic of liquid bulk was 35.8 million tons (- 3.8%), of which 20,7 million tons of crude oil (- 5.9%), 11,4 million tons of petroleum products (- 6.6%), 3,0 million tons of liquefied natural gas (+15.4%) and 0.4 million tons of food products (+33.3%).

Last month the largest volume of traffic was enlivened by the Russian ports of call of the Mar region d'Azov-Black Sea with 23,6 million tons (+3.1%). The ports of the Baltic Sea has enlivened 21,6 million tons (- 1.8%), those of the Far East 20,6 million tons (+2.5%), the Arctic Basin ports 9,0 million tons (+8.4%) and those of the Caspian Sea 0,5 million tons (- 16.7%).

The Association of Russian Commercial Ports has announced that in the first ten months of 2022 the national ports have enlivened Globally 694.5 million tons of goods, with a slight decrease of -0.1% on the corresponding period last year. The Total goods exported was 552,6 million tons (+0.2%), that of imported goods of 29,7 million tons (-10.5%); goods in transit amounted to 48.5 million tons (- 7.8%) and those transported from the services of Cabotage to 63,7 million tons (+9.3%).

In the first ten months of this year the overall figure of dry goods has been of 332,8 million tons (- 4.0%), of which 171,0 million tons of coal (- 0.7%), 37,8 million of tons of containerized goods (- 25.2%), 34.1 of cereals (- 4.1%), 19.2 million tons of mineral fertilizers (+25.0%), 11.1 million tons of minerals (+15.5%) and 21.4 million tons of ferrous metals (- 12.6%). In the field of Liquid bulk total was 361.7 million tons (+3.7%), including 213,3 million tons of oil crude oil (+8.9%), 114,1 million tons of petroleum products (- 7.0%), 29.2 million tons of liquefied natural gas (+11.4%) and 3.6 million tons of food products (+10,4%).

With regard to the volumes of cargoes handled by the ports of the Several Russian regions, in the first ten months of 2022 the airports of the Arctic they have enlivened 81,9 million tons (+4.1%), those of the Baltic 203,6 million tons (- 2.3%), the ports of the Sea of Azov-Black Sea 214,3 million tons (+0.2%), the ports of the Caspian Sea 4,7 million tons (- 20.1%) and those of the Far East 190,0 million tons (+0.7%).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
Ad ottobre il traffico delle merci nei porti russi è aumentato del +1,9%
San Pietroburgo
Nei primi dieci mesi del 2022 registrata una flessione del -0,1%
INDUSTRIA
Il gruppo marittimo norvegese DOF ad un passo dal fallimento
Bergen
Gli azionisti hanno bocciato il piano di ristrutturazione. L'unica alternativa alla bancarotte è procedere forzatamente al risanamento
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
La crescita delle performance finanziarie di Yang Ming e WHL sembra essersi esaurita
Taipei
Notevole attenuazione dei risultati nel terzo trimestre di quest'anno
PORTI
SACE e Intesa Sanpaolo supportano la crescita di Salerno Container Terminal
Salerno
Finanziamento di cinque milioni di euro per sostenere nuovi investimenti
PORTI
Ad ottobre il traffico dei container nel porto di Long Beach è diminuito del -16,6%
Long Beach
Nei primi dieci mesi del 2022 registrata una crescita del +1,5%
CANTIERI NAVALI
Firmato l'accordo per il passaggio della proprietà del cantiere navale greco Elefsis Shipyards alla ONEX
Atene
Il ministro della Difesa di Atene prospetta il probabile sostegno da parte di «una grande azienda cantieristica estera». Fincantieri in pole position
PORTI
Porto di La Spezia, nel terzo trimestre merci varie in calo e forte aumento delle rinfuse
La Spezia
Lo scalo portuale di Marina di Carrara ha registrato una crescita del +69,4% dei volumi
CROCIERE
Fincantieri ha consegnato la nuova nave da crociera Viking Neptune alla Viking
Trieste
Con una stazza lorda di circa 47.800 tonnellate, può ospitare 930 passeggeri
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Dal servizio Sirius di CMA CGM saranno rimossi gli scali al porto di Itajai
Marsiglia
In Italia tocca i porti di Genova e Livorno
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Salpata dal porto di Mariupol la general cargo Tzarevna della Cosulich
Genova
La nave era bloccata nello scalo ucraino dal 24 febbraio
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
La spagnola Boluda starebbe per acquisire la società di rimorchio olandese Smit Lamnalco
Valencia
Transazione del valore di 800 milioni di euro
PORTI
Lo scorso mese il traffico delle merci nel porto di Singapore è calato del 4,0%
Singapore
Quindicesimo mese consecutivo di flessione dei carichi containerizzati
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico dei crocieristi nei terminal portuali di GPH è tornato ai livelli pre-pandemia
Istanbul
Nel periodo i ricavi della società terminalista sono aumentati del +66%
PORTI
Forte crescita del traffico dei porti montenegrini con la Turchia e la Cina
Podgorica
Nel terzo trimestre del 2022 il totale movimentato è stato di 861mila tonnellate (+83,1%)
PORTI
L'Autorità Portuale di Barcellona si è aggiudicata l'ESPO Award 2022
Bruxelles
Il progetto presentato dall'ente spagnolo è incentrato sulla più profonda integrazione del porto vecchio e della città
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Nel terzo trimestre il trasporto combinato europeo è cresciuto del +2,6%
Bruxelles
Le prospettive per i prossimi 12 mesi non sono confortanti, in particolare a causa del prezzo dell'energia
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Croatia welcomes CE Industries' bid for Uljanik shipyard
(SeeNews)
Maersk decides to liquidate Russian container shipping subsidiary
(Interfax)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile