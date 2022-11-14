To October the traffic of the goods in the Russian ports is increased of +1.9%
In the first ten months of 2022 recorded a decrease of -0.1%
San Pietroburgo
November 14, 2022
Last month, cargo traffic in Russian ports was piled to 75.3%, with an increase of +1.9% on October 2021. The Growth was driven by increased loads exports, which amounted to 60.8 million tons (+5.4%), and cargos transported by marine services of cabotage, attested to 7,5 million tons (+13.6%). In marked decline in both import and transit goods, Turned out pairs respective to 3,0 million tons (- 18.9%) and 3,9 million tons (- 32.8%).
As of October 2022, total dry goods traffic is State of 39,5 million tons (+7.6%), including 20,7 million tons of coal (+16.3%), 5,7 million tons of cereals (+50.0%), 3,7 million tons of containerized cargos (- 33.9%), 2,5 million tons of mineral fertilizers (+66.7%), 2,0 million tons of ferrous metals (- 32.8%) and 0.9 million tons of minerals (0%). Total traffic of liquid bulk was 35.8 million tons (- 3.8%), of which 20,7 million tons of crude oil (- 5.9%), 11,4 million tons of petroleum products (- 6.6%), 3,0 million tons of liquefied natural gas (+15.4%) and 0.4 million tons of food products (+33.3%).
Last month the largest volume of traffic was enlivened by the Russian ports of call of the Mar region d'Azov-Black Sea with 23,6 million tons (+3.1%). The ports of the Baltic Sea has enlivened 21,6 million tons (- 1.8%), those of the Far East 20,6 million tons (+2.5%), the Arctic Basin ports 9,0 million tons (+8.4%) and those of the Caspian Sea 0,5 million tons (- 16.7%).
The Association of Russian Commercial Ports has announced that in the first ten months of 2022 the national ports have enlivened Globally 694.5 million tons of goods, with a slight decrease of -0.1% on the corresponding period last year. The Total goods exported was 552,6 million tons (+0.2%), that of imported goods of 29,7 million tons (-10.5%); goods in transit amounted to 48.5 million tons (- 7.8%) and those transported from the services of Cabotage to 63,7 million tons (+9.3%).
In the first ten months of this year the overall figure of dry goods has been of 332,8 million tons (- 4.0%), of which 171,0 million tons of coal (- 0.7%), 37,8 million of tons of containerized goods (- 25.2%), 34.1 of cereals (- 4.1%), 19.2 million tons of mineral fertilizers (+25.0%), 11.1 million tons of minerals (+15.5%) and 21.4 million tons of ferrous metals (- 12.6%). In the field of Liquid bulk total was 361.7 million tons (+3.7%), including 213,3 million tons of oil crude oil (+8.9%), 114,1 million tons of petroleum products (- 7.0%), 29.2 million tons of liquefied natural gas (+11.4%) and 3.6 million tons of food products (+10,4%).
With regard to the volumes of cargoes handled by the ports of the Several Russian regions, in the first ten months of 2022 the airports of the Arctic they have enlivened 81,9 million tons (+4.1%), those of the Baltic 203,6 million tons (- 2.3%), the ports of the Sea of Azov-Black Sea 214,3 million tons (+0.2%), the ports of the Caspian Sea 4,7 million tons (- 20.1%) and those of the Far East 190,0 million tons (+0.7%).
