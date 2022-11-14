Positive quarterly results of the Greek shipowning group Attica

The Greek shipowning group Attica Holdings, which operates services ferry for the transport of passengers and rolling stock through the shipping companies Superfast Ferries, Blue Star Ferries, Africa Morocco Link and Hellenic Seaways will soon join also Anek Lines (
of 21 September
2022), closed the third quarter of this year with a strong growth in financial results compared to the same period of 2021 but also compared to the third quarter of 2019 when the Covid-19 pandemic had not yet had a serious impact on the sector in which the Greek company operates.
In the period July-September 2022, Attica's revenues are piled to 220,2 million euros, with a rise of +48.4% on the corresponding period of 2021, an increase of +93.8% on the third quarter of 2020 when the health crisis had considerably reduced the activities of the group and with an increment of +35.1% on the third quarter of 2019. In significant progression also the EBITDA amounted to € 63.3 million euro (respectively +32.3%, +69.1% and +8.4%), as well as the operating profit, attested to 49,1 million euros (+47.2%, +100.1% and +6.2%), and profit after tax was equal to EUR 60.7 million (+85.4%, +399.8% and +44.7%).
In the first nine months of this year, the group's revenues totalled 431,6 million euros, with increases of +55.9%, +82.9% and +28.9% respectively on the same periods of 2021, 2020 and 2019. EBITDA was € 52.7 million (+23.4%, +35.9% and -27.8%), operating profit of € 14.6 million (+239.1%, +338.5% and -64.7%) and net profit of 30.2 million euros compared to losses of -1,3 million and -28,8 million in the first nine months of the 2021 and 2020 and a net profit of € 30.9 million in the first nine months of 2019.