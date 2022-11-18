The UAE AD Ports buys the Spanish maritime, port and logistics group Noatum

The maritime, port and logistics group Abu Dhabi Ports (AD Ports), which is controlled by the Emirati sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), bought the group Spanish Noatum which operates in the same sectors of activity. The acquisition of the entire capital of the Iberian company It will be for 2.5 billion dirhams (660 million euros). The transaction is part of the growth strategy AD Ports international that brought the Middle Eastern group the recent acquisitions of the Egyptian Transmar and Transcargo International and the Emirati Global Feeder Shipping (
of 4 July
and 3 November
2022).
Noatum, which has about 2,600 employees, is not only in Spain but also in Spain present in 25 other countries. The Spanish group is a partner of AD Ports in the joint venture Autoterminal Khalifa Port which operates the ro-ro terminal of Khalifa Port, Abu Dhabi, activity that is the only one in the port area that Noatum practices outside Spain.