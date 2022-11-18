testata inforMARE
18 November 2022
SHIPPING
The UAE AD Ports buys the Spanish maritime, port and logistics group Noatum
Transaction worth 660 million euros
Abu Dhabi
November 18, 2022
The maritime, port and logistics group Abu Dhabi Ports (AD Ports), which is controlled by the Emirati sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), bought the group Spanish Noatum which operates in the same sectors of activity. The acquisition of the entire capital of the Iberian company It will be for 2.5 billion dirhams (660 million euros). The transaction is part of the growth strategy AD Ports international that brought the Middle Eastern group the recent acquisitions of the Egyptian Transmar and Transcargo International and the Emirati Global Feeder Shipping ( of 4 July and 3 November 2022).

Noatum, which has about 2,600 employees, is not only in Spain but also in Spain present in 25 other countries. The Spanish group is a partner of AD Ports in the joint venture Autoterminal Khalifa Port which operates the ro-ro terminal of Khalifa Port, Abu Dhabi, activity that is the only one in the port area that Noatum practices outside Spain.
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
