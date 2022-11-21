ÖBB Rail Cargo is increasingly focusing on the port of Trieste as a sea port for the Austrian and European markets

The railway group ÖBB Rail Cargo plans to significantly increase the connections with the port of Trieste to further increase the role of the Italian airport as a gateway The strategy is focused in particular on the line connecting the port with the Logistics Centre Austria South (LCA Süd) in Villach-Fürnitz also in view of the plan to establish a customs corridor (
of 13 October
2021 and 14 September
2022). "For us - he explained today ÖBB Managing Director Andreas Matthä - this project is of great importance. Villach, in the future, will be close to the sea and will be the gateway for goods from all over the world and heading to the EU, where they will arrive by train.
On the occasion of today's presentation of the strategies of the Group in the international arena, the spokesperson of the division ÖBB Rail Cargo, Clemens Först, pointed out that the company represents "the logistical backbone and sustainable of the Austrian and European economy and - he added - We are investing heavily in the expansion of our network, in direction of China and increasing that in the Balkans". Mr Först also referred to the significant increase in of energy prices: 'As a high-intensity company energy - he explained - we are also affected by the massive increases of prices on the energy market and therefore we have to transfer the our additional costs on our customers. This transfer - specified - it is inevitable in light of current developments for a sector that traditionally has low margins, but is carried out in a transparent and fair manner in coordination with each of our customers».
The CEO of the Austrian railway group has compared the costs borne by the railway sector and other mode of transport: 'Freight transport by rail - has highlighted Matthä - is the essential prerequisite for achieve climate protection objectives. But why the necessary turnaround occurs in the transport, we need the truth to be recognized on costs in the transport sector: in Austria alone - ha clarified Matthä - external costs, including noise, congestion and accident costs, are three times higher for trucks that for trains. However, these costs are not borne by the polluter, but of taxpayers. Here it is necessary that something changes with urgency, for taxpayers but also for the railways and therefore for the climate'.