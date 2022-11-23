The first ship of Explora Journeys will take over the sea on July 17

Explora I
The first of the new luxury ships of the fleet of the new cruise company Explora Journeys will start operating on July 17 from the port of Southampton to take a 15-night cruise to North Europe to the north. the Arctic Circle. Explora Journeys is part of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and its first ship was launched last spring at the Monfalcone shipyard in Italy's Fincantieri.
of the June 11
2021 and May 30
So far the new company has ordered the construction of six ships, all of which are commissioned by the Fincantieri group that will deliver them between 2023 and 2028. Jumping from the United Kingdom, Explora I will touch Zeebrugge in Belgium and Geiranger, Trondheim, Molde, Leknes, Brønnøysund, Flåm, Bergen and Stavanger in Norway, before continuing for Denmark, where you will visit Skagen and the capital of the country, Copenhagen.