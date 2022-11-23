testata inforMARE
23 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
22:17 GMT+1
CRUISES
The first ship of Explora Journeys will take over the sea on July 17
It will start from Southampton to Northern Europe to beyond the Arctic Circle
Ginevra
November 23, 2022
Explora I The first of the new luxury ships of the fleet of the new cruise company Explora Journeys will start operating on July 17 from the port of Southampton to take a 15-night cruise to North Europe to the north. the Arctic Circle. Explora Journeys is part of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and its first ship was launched last spring at the Monfalcone shipyard in Italy's Fincantieri. ( of the June 11 2021 and May 30 2022). So far the new company has ordered the construction of six ships, all of which are commissioned by the Fincantieri group that will deliver them between 2023 and 2028. (
Jumping from the United Kingdom, Explora I will touch Zeebrugge in Belgium and Geiranger, Trondheim, Molde, Leknes, Brønnøysund, Flåm, Bergen and Stavanger in Norway, before continuing for Denmark, where you will visit Skagen and the capital of the country, Copenhagen.
CROCIERE
La prima nave di Explora Journeys prenderà il mare il prossimo 17 luglio
Ginevra
Partirà da Southampton verso il Nord Europa sino ad oltre il Circolo Polare Artico
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
