MSC has taken delivery of its own first cargo plane

The shipping group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has taken delivery of its first cargo aircraft with which it will give way to its new air cargo transport business (
of the September 26
2022). It is a B777-200 Freighter aircraft that will be operated by Atlas Air on a line that will connect China with the United States, Mexico, and Europe.
"Our customers," said Jannie Davel, senior vice president of Air Cargo of the MSC, explaining the motivations that led the group to enter the air transport segment-they need the option of air travel, which is why they need to be able to do so. we are integrating this mode of transport to the completion of our global maritime and land transport activities. The delivery of this first aircraft marks the beginning of our long-term investment in the field of air cargo transportation. " "Flying allows additional options for supply chain management such as speed, flexibility and reliability and there are specific benefits for handling perishable goods, such as fruits and vegetables, pharmaceuticals, and pharmaceuticals." and other health products and goods of high value ".