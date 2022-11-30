testata inforMARE
30 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
18:04 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
The Propeller Club in Salerno has eviscerated the issues and opportunities offered by the cold ironing
The PNRR allocates 700 million to 34 ports for the electrification of quays
Salerno
November 30, 2022
Will the electrification of quays to allow ships at the berth to turn off onboard engines in order to reduce air pollution? The complexity of the implementation of the relevant projects and their effectiveness was discussed during the recent appointment organised by the Propeller Club in Salerno entitled "Cold Ironing and energy transition in ports", in which the subject is been analyzed under the technical, administrative, entrepreneurial aspect.

During the meeting it was specified that the technology to electrify the ports is ripe and, in the Italian case characterized by port scans inserted directly into the urban fabric of the cities, can represent a solution to break down the emissions of pollutants. The same National Retake and Resilience Plan allocates 700 million to 34 national ports to adopt the solution that allows the docked ships to turn off their engines and connect to the ground power grid to ensure the operation of the onboard devices. It was also recalled that, already widely experienced in North Europe, the so-called cold ironing needs particularly reliable ground infrastructure and capable of handling large peaks in terms of energy to be disbursed, depending on the characteristics of the linked units.

"Between a megayatch and a ro-ro," Giuseppe Sachero, vice president of South West Europe Industrial and Marine Solution at Siemens Energy, said in a statement. "There are several orders of magnitude in the amount of electricity and the type of tensions." to be used. Over the medium term, the electrification of quays can be the solution, on the short term they will presumably develop hybrid configurations considering also research on alternative fuels, particularly in the area of cruises and the ferries ".

The "bottlenecks" in infrastructure management spoke Walter Abbondanza, Sales Area South Italy of Siemens Energy-Siemens Spa-highlighting the "upstream" difficulty of supplying the benches with the high tensions necessary but also the issues on the "sea side" : " transferring electrical energy through flexible plug-ins is possible only if the ship is equipped for this type of operation. To date, most commercial fleets are not prepared even because of the dilemma that must be resolved by shipowners compared with the cost of the cost. "

On the economic resources available to implement the projects of electrification of the quays, with delays that are likely to call into question the substantial funding made available to the EU, the Chairman of the Authority of The Port System of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, Andrea Annunziata, noting that Italian portuality has been activated "in order to put the total of the 400 million allocated to our port system," of which 25 million and 15 million are destined for the cold ironing in the ports of Naples and Salerno, respectively. " Annunziata also made the proposal to take account of the "social costs of pollution" in the determination of future mechanisms capable of containing the greatest energy costs and made it known that in short, with the signing of the tenders for the electrification of the quays last September, will begin in the port of Salerno the first overtures for the determination of operational programs. "Energy is not distributed through a large electric booth but from the Via Ligea electrode," the president of the AdSP said. crosses the galleries of West Salerno. " It will subsequently depart the interlocution with port operators to define priorities and compatibility related to their projects. Among them is the "zero emission" terminal presented by Agostino Gallozzi, president of Salerno Container Terminal, at the centre of a proposed investment plan by the group already started for some years : "We have the ambition," he said. Gallozzi-to achieve this goal within the next five years by taking advantage of the cold ironing but also equipping us with infrastructure and electrified means for all operations at the quay. Environmental sustainability must not be experienced as an additional burden but as an obligation we have with respect to the future. The electrification of benches is right in the ecosustainable waterway of the fifth-generation ports that we are aiming for with determination. "
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
ECSA è soddisfatta dell'esito del primo trilogo sull'inclusione dello shipping nell'EU ETS
Bruxelles
Ora - ha sottolineato il relatore del Parlamento europeo Liese - siamo vicini ad un accordo formale. Per Assarmatori, il bicchiere è mezzo vuoto
INDUSTRIA
L'attività produttiva nello stabilimento triestino della Wärtsilä proseguirà sino a settembre
Trieste
Sarà avviato un percorso di reindustrializzazione del sito con l'obiettivo di tutelare i posti di lavori sia dei dipendenti della Wartsila sia di quelli dell'indotto
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Domani a Vienna la firma degli accordi per l'attivazione del primo e unico corridoio doganale internazionale europeo
Trieste
Collegherà il porto di Trieste con Fürnitz, in Carinzia
PORTI
Il porto di Koper si avvia a chiudere il 2022 con un traffico record di oltre un milione di container
Koper
In decisa ripresa l'attività nel segmento delle auto
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Uno studio dell'UIRR sollecita investimenti per realizzare una rete europea di trasporto intermodale efficiente
Bruxelles
Necessari 490 miliardi di euro per l'infrastruttura ferroviaria TEN-T e 47 miliardi di euro provenienti per l'ampliamento e il potenziamento delle risorse intermodali
PORTI
Uniport sollecita misure urgenti per neutralizzare gli effetti della crisi energetica sui porti
Roma
Chiesta anche una sterilizzazione dell'indicizzazione annuale dei canoni di concessione demaniali per il triennio 2023-2025
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Analisi dell'UNCTAD sul trasporto marittimo nel 2021, anno di ripresa e da incorniciare per il segmento dei container
Ginevra
Futuro all'insegna dell'incertezza. Tra agosto e settembre i noli dei servizi containerizzati sono calati drasticamente, ma risultano comunque più che doppi rispetto alle medie pre-pandemia
COMMERCIO
L'ultima lettura del barometro della WTO sugli scambi mondiali delle merci indica “pioggia”
Ginevra
Atteso un rallentamento del commercio anche nel 2023
PORTI
Avviata nel porto di Danzica la costruzione del terzo container terminal di Baltic Hub
Danzica
Il progetto comporta un investimento di 450 milioni di euro
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Samsung Heavy Industries porta a termine con successo un test di navigazione autonoma
Seul
La sperimentazione su una rotta di circa 950 chilometri
LOGISTICA
Uiltrasporti, il governo non sostiene la decarbonizzazione del settore trasporti
Roma
Tarlazzi: assenti o insufficienti le misure nella bozza della nuova legge di Bilancio
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Anche lo slancio dei risultati economici della CMA CGM ha perso forza
Marsiglia
Nuovo record di ricavi trimestrali. Nel periodo luglio-settembre i carichi trasportati dalla flotta sono tornati a crescere
LOGISTICA
Nel terzo trimestre l'indice del fatturato dei servizi di trasporto e magazzinaggio ha registrato una crescita congiunturale del +3,9%
Roma
La variazione tendenziale è del +19,9%
PORTI
Il Propeller Club di Salerno ha sviscerato le problematiche e le opportunità offerte dal cold ironing
Salerno
Il PNRR destina 700 milioni a 34 porti per l'elettrificazione delle banchine
INDUSTRIA
Lloyd's Register ha ottenuto l'autorizzazione ad ispezionare il naviglio italiano adibito a viaggi nazionali
Londra
Il gruppo britannico potrà agire in qualità di ente tecnico ed organismo tecnico riconosciuto
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Il BIMCO prevede che il trend di indebolimento del mercato dello shipping containerizzato si protrarrà nel 2023 e nel 2024
Bagsværd
I carrier, pur di riempire le navi, potrebbero innescare una spirale di discesa dei noli
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Hupac incrementerà la frequenza del servizio intermodale Rotterdam-Pordenone
Chiasso
Salirà da tre a cinque rotazioni a settimana
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Assarmatori, le tempistiche di applicazione dell'ETS per il trasporto marittimo, in particolare per le Autostrade del Mare, e per il trasporto stradale devono essere allineate
Roma
Messina: è necessario prevenire pericolosi, e potenzialmente irreversibili, fenomeni di trasferimento modale
TRASPORTO AEREO
MSC ha preso in consegna il proprio primo aereo cargo
Ginevra
Verrà impiegato tra Cina. USA, Messico ed Europa
PORTI
La russa Uralchem sta realizzando un terminal portuale a Taman, in Crimea, per l'esportazione di ammoniaca
Mosca
Dovrebbe diventare operativo entro la fine del 2023
LOGISTICA
L'indiana Allcargo Logistics acquisisce il 75% del consolidatore tedesco Fair Trade
Mumbai
Investimento di circa 12 milioni di euro
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Grimaldi potenzierà i collegamenti con la Grecia
Bari
La frequenza della linea Venezia - Bari - Patrasso diverrà giornaliera
INDUSTRIA
Progetto per la produzione a bordo delle navi di idrogeno pulito e carbonio solido dal metano
Helsinki
Accordo tra le finlandesi Wärtsilä e Hycamite
PORTI
Bucchioni: SNAM ha diritto di sviluppare la sua attività, ma il porto della Spezia ha il diritto di decidere come utilizzare le proprie infrastrutture
La Spezia
I terminal ex art.16 e art.18 - ha ricordato il presidente degli agenti marittimi - sono le imprese titolate a svolgere le operazioni di imbarco-sbarco merci
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico delle merci nel porto marocchino di Tanger Med è cresciuto del +19%
Ksar El Majaz
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 l'incremento è stato del +11%
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTI
Nel 2021 il traffico delle merci nei porti dell'UE è aumentato del +4,1% (-3,5% sul 2019)
Bruxelles
Nel segmento dei container, il traffico in Italia è rimasto stabile mentre è cresciuto nelle altre principali nazioni marittime
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Genova, workshop “Nuove energie ai porti”
Genova
Si terrà venerdì a Palazzo San Giorgio
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
More than 80 injured as Indian police clash with Adani port protesters
(Reuters)
Unye Port Opened to the World
(Raillynews)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile