WSC, only when the EU ETS takes a full life cycle perspective will reach its true potential

The World Shipping Council (WSC), the association representing the world's leading containerized shipping companies, has stressed that the associated companies are ready to address the inclusion of shipping in the EU ETS, the system of interchange of EU emission quotas, entry that came closest with the preliminary agreement on the legislative proposal reached last night by the trilogue meeting between Council, Parliament and Commission (
of the November 30
2022). "We are ready," said Jim Corbett, Director Environment for Europe at WSC, and we hope that the EU's ETS for the maritime sector will help drive investment in renewable energy and in the necessary supply networks. for alternative maritime fuels essential to make the transition. "
A significant step forward, according to the World Shipping Council, has been made not only because the agreement provides for the inclusion of all greenhouse gases, but also because it has been directed towards taking into account the entire life cycle of the fuels, reflecting the association-not only emissions from fuels at the time of their consumption, but also emissions of greenhouse gases from the production of marine fuels. " The inclusion of all the greenhouse gases-CO2, methane and nitrous oxide-in the EU ETS is an important step. But only when the EU ETS takes a full life cycle perspective-he pointed out-will achieve its true potential, increasing the competitiveness of truly renewable fuels. A signal in terms of the correct price-Carbett noted-will be the key to driving investments in green energy needed to produce sustainable fuels. With the gradual introduction agreed, there is a window of opportunity to move forward with a rapid uptake of the life cycle outlook. This will also align the EU ETS with the requirements of FuelEU, promoting the adoption of new fuels. "
The WSC also noted how all EU institutions have remarked the importance of reaching a comprehensive agreement in IMO and, with the IMO MEPC 79 starting in less than two weeks, according to the shipowner association there are on the table a series of detailed proposals to set a price for greenhouse gas emissions globally. "International regulation through the U.N.'s IMO represents an opportunity to lead a global transition in line with the Paris Agreement," he said. Global regulation-an international price on the carbon emissions of shipping together with other measures to drive the supply of energy and green fuels-is the fastest and most efficient way to decarbonize transport maritime as a whole. We urge the EU-concluded the WSC representative-to make sure that the EU ETS is a green path to global decarbonisation and to work for effective global regulations at the IMO in December. "