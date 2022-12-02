SEA Europe welcomes the preliminary agreement to allocate part of the EU ETS revenue to maritime projects

SEA Europe, the association representing shipbuilding European naval agreement, expressed support for the preliminary agreement on the extension to shipping of the EU ETS, the trading system EU emission allowances, which was reached on Tuesday evening during the trilogue negotiation (
of 30 November
2022), agreement - highlighted the association - in basis for which part of the revenue generated by ETS allowances will be intended for maritime projects under the Fund for innovation, to effectively contribute to decarbonisation of the sector.
Recalling that 'the European technology industry Marittime develops the most advanced ships and technologies on the market", the Secretary General of SEA Europe, Christophe Tytgat, specified that, "although a seabed Dedicated would have been the preferred option to facilitate allocating resources to decarbonise the maritime sector in the shortest possible time through retrofitting and through new construction, SEA Europe welcomes with support the allocation of EU ETS revenue as a fact of Crucial. This allocation of revenue - has explained Tytgat - will help accelerate innovation and Enhancing the application of fuels and technologies sustainable and strengthening Europe's leadership in the decarbonisation of the maritime sector. European industry of maritime technologies - underlined the secretary general of the association - is ready to do its part and SEA Europe looks forward to working with the European Commission and colleagues-stakeholders to support the transition to decarbonisation of the maritime sector'.
In addition, SEA Europe welcomed the introduction of the gradual shipping in the EU ETS, with ships that will have to pay 40% of their emissions in 2024, the 70% in 2026 and 100% in 2027.