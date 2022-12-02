Tender for the sale of the third cruise ship ordered by Swan Hellenic to Helsinki Shipyard

The Finnish shipyard Helsinki Shipyard has started a tender for the sale of a cruise ship for non-shipments still completed by the plant which is the third of a series of units of this type originally intended for Swan Hellenic company. It is a ship 125.0 meters long and 24.3 meters wide to which Swan Hellenic, who would have taken it in delivery early next year, would assign the name SH Diana
, for whom bidding is required within next December 9th.
A similar sale procedure was completed at half of this year for the SH Vega vessel, the second ship in the series, whose delivery had been blocked in follow-up of sanctions against Russia, being the Russian GTLK involved in the financing of construction ( of 29 June 2022), and finally sold and delivered to Swan Hellenic.