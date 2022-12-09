testata inforMARE

PSA would consider divesting its stake in Hutchison Port Holdings
20% of the capital of the terminalista company was acquired in 2006
Singapore
December 9, 2022
Temasek Holdings, the government's investment company of Singapore, would be considering the possible 20% share in the Port Activities Division of the CK Hutchison Group Hong Kong Hldings which consists of the Hutchison Port Holdings (HPH), of which it holds 80% of the capital, but also by participation in the Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust), of to which it owns 30.07% of the capital. The possible sale is was announced by the news agency "Reuters"

Temasek Holdings operates in the port sector through the wholly-owned subsidiary PSA Inernational, which operates one of the world's leading port terminal networks in the container segment. PSA acquires 20% of Hutchison Port Holdings in 2006 for $4.4 billion ( of 21 April 2006).

"Reuters" specified that PSA would be in the phases initial assessment of this possible sale, but Some potential bidders have already been identified. These include Chinese port operators, Line navigation and global infrastructure funds.

PSA International is present in Italy in the port of Genoa, with the container terminals PSA Genova Pra' and PSA SECH, and in the port of Venice, with the container terminal PSA Venice. The network of Hutchison Port Holdings consists of terminals in all on continents, including Europe where it is present in ports of Belgium, Germany, Holland, Poland, United Kingdom, Spain and Sweden.
