Severe drop in containerized traffic in the port of Barcelona in November

Last month the volume of traffic of goods handled by the port of Barcelona decreased by -4.7% percent due to the relevant decrease in the flow of containerized cargo. The total figure was 5.23 million tonnes compared to 5.49 million in November 2021. In the container sector alone, traffic was 2.44 million tonnes (-22.1%) and was carried out with an handling of containers of 228,309 teu (-21.4%), of which 133,984 teu in import-export (-25.0%) and 94,326 teu in transit (-15.8%). On a slight increase the conventional goods with 929mila tonnes (+ 0.8%), while supported was the growth of car traffic that totaled 64,502 vehicles (+ 42.6%). Also relevant are the gains of liquid and solid bulk bulk trades, respectively, at 1.44 million tonnes (+ 20.0%) and 418mila tonnes (+ 83.2%). In the passenger compartment, the cruerists were 186mila (+ 118.3%) and the passengers of the ferries 66mila (+ 23.9%).
In the first eleven months of 2022 the Spanish port climber handled 63.25 million tonnes of cargo, with a 6.5% percent progression on the corresponding period last year. In the container segment, traffic was 45.30 million tonnes (+ 2.7%) with a container handling that was found to be 3,237,687 teu (+ 0.2%), including 1,798,564 teu in import-export (-4.1%) and 1,439,124 teu in transit (+ 6.3%). Conventional goods amounted to 10.55 million tonnes (+ 6.8%). The handling of cars was 505,958 vehicles (+ 10.7%). Liquid bulk rinses amounted to 13.88 million tonnes (+ 23.2%) and solid ones at 4.07 million tonnes (+ 0.6%). In the passenger sector, the Cruserists were 2.22 million (+ 355.6%) and the passengers of the ferries 1.50 million (+ 64.9%).