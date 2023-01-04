testata inforMARE
ENVIRONMENT
The Suez Canal Authority signs an agreement with the American ABS in the field of decarbonization
December marked the new historical record of monthly maritime traffic in the Egyptian waterway
Ismailia
January 4, 2023
The Suez Canal Authority signed a memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Classification Society ABS aimed at cooperation in the areas of sustainability environmental and decarbonisation in order to support efforts of the Egyptian Authority to implement its strategy to reduce the environmental impact of maritime traffic in the canal. One strategy whose practical implementation began with the use of clean energy in the operating driving stations along the canal and enhancing fleet efficiency and capacity of the Authority used in the event of oil spills in the canal. Progress has also been boosted of the Authority in the field of digital transformation and the adoption of initiatives to encourage the use of ships Ecological.

Meanwhile, the Suez Canal Authority has confirmed the record of 23,869 ships passed through the canal in 2022 ( of 23 December 2022). The validation of this annual figure means that last December the new record was recorded Monthly maritime traffic history in the Egyptian Canal that in the month was crossed by 2,213 ships, with a sensitive increase of +22.4% on December 2021. The new monthly record exceeds the previous one established in November 2022 with 2,171 ships which in turn had broken the previous one marked in October 2022 with 2,131 ships.
