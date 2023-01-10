Eurogate Intermodal will connect the port of Wilhelmshaven to southern Germany

From next Monday the port of Wilhelmshaven, the only one German port of call in deep water, will be connected with intermodal transport services to southern Germany. This activities will be carried out by Eurogate Intermodal (EGIM), the intermodal company wholly owned by terminalista company Eurogate, itself a joint venture 50:50 between the German Eurokai and BLG Logistics. We remind you that Eurogate owns 70% of the share capital of Eurogate Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven (CTW), the company that manages the container terminal of the port of Wilhelmshaven, while the the remaining 30% is held by the shipping company
German container company Hapag-Lloyd which acquired this share last April 29 taking it over from the Dutch APM Terminals of the group Danish shipowner A.P. Møller-Mærsk (
of 29 April
2022).
By the first quarter of this year EGIM will operate direct services between the CTW and Duisburg, Munich, Nuremberg and Kornwestheim, while in the following quarter the operations will be extended to the destinations of Ulm, Mannheim and Frankfurt am Main. EGIM also announced its intention to increase the Frequency of connections at 13 rotations per week.