The merger agreement between Euronav and Frontline has been terminated

The agreement for the merger between the companies has been missed owners Frontline and Euronav, agreement endorsed last spring their respective administrative and supervisory boards, and resulted last July in a final pact to give way to the operation (
of 7 April
and 11 July
2022). The agreement was unilaterally terminated from Frontline: "we are sorry - commented the company's CEO, Lars H. Barstad - not have been able to complete the merger as planned in July 2022, as this would have given rise to the most large tanker company listed on the stock exchange. At the same time, Both companies have independent fleets of oil tankers and very large product tankers and are already benefiting from economies of scale, as evidenced by our respective recent financial reports'. In this regard, Euronav underlined whereas, 'irrespective of the outcome of the proposed merger, the tanker market began to show signals, during the third and fourth quarters of 2022, of what He believes it will be a prolonged growth cycle."
Frontline's tanker fleet consists of from 73 units and that of Euronav from 72.