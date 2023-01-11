Completed the privatization of the port of Haifa

The privatization of the port of Haifa which was sold to the consortium formed by Indiana Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) e dalla Gadot Chemicals Terminals (1985) Ltd. of the Israeli group Gadot (
of 15 July
2022). Yesterday the Israeli Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who has been in office since the first of January, made I note that payment for the sale of the port of call and in the coffers of the State have therefore entered about 3.974 billion shekels (over $1.1 billion).
The privatization of the port of Haifa is part of the strategy for the revitalization of national ports of call launched in the 2003, improving efficiency through significant Investments. The privatisation procedure has given rise to the interest of 18 operators and five groups participating in the tender have submitted an offer.
Highlighting the benefits that private investors will bring to the Israeli portualità, Minister Smotrich expressed The hope that the privatization of the port of Ashdod, which remains the only port of call in public hands and is managed by Israel Ports Development & Assets Company (IPC).