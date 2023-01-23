China's CIMC expects profit to halve as demand for containers weakens

China's China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. (CIMC) expects to close the 2022 financial year with a value of profit attributable to shareholders halved compared to that of the previous year. In fact, a profit is expected amounted to 3.0-3.8 billion yuan (442-600 million dollars) compared to 6.7 billion in 2021. Profit net of items not Applicants expected for 2022 is 3.6-5.2 billion yuan compared to 5.5 billion in the previous year.
CIMC explained that in 2021 the world economy showed a rapid recovery, with a significant volume of trade, and demand for containers has reached historically high levels, and consequently the commercial activity and the sales rates of the containers produced by the Chinese company have increased producing Relatively high financial results. In 2022, instead - it has CIMC detected - geopolitical conflicts, rising inflation abroad, the significant increases in interest rates in Europe and in the United States and other factors have led to a slowing growth in the world economy and demand for container has gradually returned to normal, the which led to a decline in production activity of CIMC containers.
In addition, CIMC has announced that in the non-recurring profit of 2022 A breakup fee amount will be included for the abandonment of the Maersk Container acquisition project Industry, takeover that has been renounced after the last summer the US Department of Justice had highlighted the negative effects of the transaction on the market of suppliers of intermodal containers ( of 26 August 2022).