Published the call for tenders for the electrification of the docks of the ports of Messina, Reggio Calabria and Milazzo

It has been published by Invitalia the call for tenders for the electrification of the docks of the ports of Messina, Reggio Calabria and Milazzo, equipping them with cold ironing systems that allow the engines of ships to be switched off and the consequent reduction of emissions and air pollutants in port areas, including particulates and nitrogen oxides. The total amount of the works is 23.2 million euros, of which 20 million granted to the Port System Authority of the Strait as part of the National Complementary Plan to the PNRR. The deadline for the submission of tenders is scheduled for next 3 March at 10.30 am.
"We are satisfied - commented the president of the institution portuale, Mario Mega - to bring in the race, among the first AdSP in Italy, a very thorough PFTE equipped with all the authorizations that will allow you to start early and well the Electrification works of port docks, allowing to find ready also the ports of the Strait compared to the new European directives for the decarbonisation of maritime traffic and the reduction of climate-changing emissions'.
The harbour authority has announced that the studies have hypothesized that for the three ports to be electrified a requirement is necessary total power of about 45 MVA. For the port of Messina The electrification of all the docks of the port is planned historical and also cruise ships will be powered by the network electric ground, with a total power that will be approximately 22 MVAs whose status has already been considered possibility of an increase. In the port of Reggio Calabria the Quays of Levante and the Aeolian Pier will be electrified, with an available power of about 19 MVA, to be allocated also to cruise ships. For the port of Milazzo, characterized by a smaller and very diversified type of vessel, Electrification will affect almost all docks but with Lower overall power, equal to about 4.4 MVA. The AdSP has specified that interlocutions have been initiated at the level national with the distributor of the electricity grid to make The required powers are available.