Gruber Logistics opens two offices in Turkey

South Tyrolean Gruber Logistics has opened two new offices in Turkey, in Istanbul and Izmir, new offices whose opening has could count on the activities already implemented on the territory by Züst & Bachmeier Project, a company of the German group Universal Transport, which Gruber Logistics has acquired at the end of last year (
of 20 September
2022). The hiring plan provides for the acquisition of at least twenty people, some of whom have already joined to the Gruber Logistics team starting the activities of the two new branches for a few weeks already.
Gruber Logistics has specified that the new investment is frame the company's development plan started halfway through of 2021 and focused on the port node of Trieste with a view to make it your gateway to the Adriatic for connections with the Mediterranean and in particular with Turkey. In addition, the Turkey's development, the growing strategic importance of the Mediterranean in the new geopolitical balances and growing management of traffic through the port of Trieste convinced Gruber Logistics to the new investment.
The company of Ora (Bolzano) has announced that the activities that will implement will be traffic in import and export from Turkey with a wide range of transport services ranging from full, partial and groupage loads, exceptional transport and Air & Ocean. The growth hoped for will also concern intermodal flows both short sea and rail from Trieste to the Germany (Cologne and Duisburg). "When we strengthened the our presence in Trieste - explained Mauro Sepich, director of the Trieste branch of Gruber Logistics and today responsible the development of the Turkish market and its natural connections with Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and other countries in the area - we did so in the belief that Trieste represented not only a logistics system full of opportunities but above all A crossroads of people, cultures and skills able to fully interpret the international and multicultural spirit of Gruber Logistics. Turkey is the junction point of two cultural paradigms, Asian and European, which They have been meeting and comparing for centuries, creating a wealth incredible. I am therefore extremely happy to have the The task of guiding this new expansive project of the company».
Gruber Logistics currently has a widespread presence in Europe with over 60 branches located in fifteen countries.