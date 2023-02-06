In the port of Civitavecchia, an illegal traffic of waste bound for Africa was stopped

In the port of Civitavecchia the officials of the Customs Agency and Monopoli together with the forestry carabinieri of the local station of garrison of the territory have blocked an illicit traffic of waste to Senegal, Togo and Tunisia. In customs areas of the port of call were seized three consignments of goods for a total weight of 32 tons and 23 thousand euros of value. Among the waste, 38 whole motorcycles out of life and parts of spare parts, a car and engines for industrial vehicles not reclamation, electrical and electronic equipment, furniture and household items.
The waste, stored in containers, was declared for export from operators based in Lazio and Marche. The Customs documentation for the export accompanying of containers did not correspond to the real nature of the goods in them Contained. The configured crimes are the ideological forgery in public statement, waste management activities not authorized, transport and illegal movement of waste with the environmental aggravating circumstance.