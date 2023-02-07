Last year the traffic of the container enlivened by HPH Trust is diminished of -7.3%

In 2022 the port terminals that belong to the Hutchison Port Holdings Trust handled container traffic of 22,7 million teu, with a decrease of -7,3% on the year precedent that was generated in the second half of the year when, with A total of 11,0 million teu enlivened, the traffic has recorded a decrease of -14.3% on the second half of 2021. HPH Trust has specified that in the second half of 2022 the The scenario has changed as a significant decline in the volume of containers shipped from China to Europe and the North America and a reduction in Chinese imports. It also has specified that the lockdowns for Covid-19 have had an impact on activities in Yantian and activity restrictions of road haulage in Hong Kong have caused difficulties to traffic in the Chinese port.
Last year the only terminals of the Yantian International group Container Terminals (YICT), operating in the port of Yantian, and Huizhou International Container Terminal (HICT), which operates in the port of Huizhou, they have enlivened 13,8 million teu (- 4.5%), of which 6,8 million teu in the second semester alone (-13.6%), while the traffic in the port of Hong Kong enlivened by the terminals of the group Hongkong International Terminals (HIT), Asia Container Terminals (ACT) and COSCO-HIT Terminals has been pairs to 8,9 million teu (- 11.4%), of which 4,2 million teu totaled in the second half of 2022 (-15.4%).
Last year, HPH Trust's revenues amounted to 12.2 Hong Kong billion dollars (US$1.5 billion), with a decrease of -8.1% on the 2021 annual year. The profit operating has been of 4,3 billion (- 20.4%) and the profit after the taxes of 2,5 billion Hong Kong dollars (- 28.6%).