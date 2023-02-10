Boluda Towage bought the towing company Smit Lamnalco

Today the Spanish group Boluda Corporación Marítima confirmed the acquisition by its company Boluda Towage of the towing company Smit Lamnalco, which is an equal joint venture between the Dutch Royal Boskalis Westminster and the Saudi-Kuwaiti Rezayat Group. The group Iberian seafarer highlighted that, with the acquisition, Boluda Towage becomes the world's leading company in the port, coastal and offshore trailer with a fleet of 600 tugs and an intervention capacity in 50 countries and 148 ports all over the world.
Smit Lamnalco currently owns a fleet owned by 111 vessels and employs more than 1,600 people. Boluda has specified that its acquisition will allow also to Boluda Towage to enter strategic markets where Smit Lamnalco has a significant presence, like those of Australia, Middle East and West Africa. "I have no doubts - said the vice president of Boluda Towage, Vicente Boluda Ceballos - who This operation will be fruitful for both parties and especially for our customers who will benefit from a team tried, diversified offering and increased capacity of intervention and innovation'.
We recall that in recent days the "Corriere della Sera" announced that Boluda Corporación Marítima would concluded an agreement with the shipowning group Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) for a participation of the latter in Boluda Towage.
Meanwhile, always in these hours, the same Boskalis has announced that, following the completion of the public offer by of HAL for the acquisition of the entire share capital of Boskalis and the delisting of the company implemented on 9 November ( of 10 March 2022), the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ordered the transfer to HAL of all remaining shares in Boskalis in possession of third parties and not yet sold at the price of 33.0 euros per share.