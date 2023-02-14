New resources to reduce emissions in the port of Trieste

With funds of 18 million euros under the Plan National Recovery and Resilience assigned to the "Smart" project Grid" presented by AcegasApsAmga will also reduce the emissions from the port terminals of Trieste. In fact, new facilities to supply port terminals and to allow that ships at berth can switch off their engines while continuing to use on-board services, but resources will also be allocated to electric cars and buses, induction cookers, heat pumps, and again, production of energy from renewable sources distributed on ceilings of citizens and businesses. Implementation times of the project plan to achieve the concrete start of the "Smart Grid" by June 2026 obtaining the first results starting from the end of 2024.
"The AcegasApsAmga project - explained the president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Adriatic Sea Orientale, Zeno D'Agostino - is synergistic and complementary to that of the Port Grid portuale, that the System Authority will simultaneously realize with funds of the Green Ports call of the Ministry of the Environment. The Port Grid will allow energy exchange between energy production sites inside the port (photovoltaic systems) with the places of consumption (e.g. public lighting network of the airport) with Storage capacity for use at another time of the energy produced. This infrastructure is critical for the development of a port reality in continuous evolution where environmental sustainability is the first objective to be pursued'.